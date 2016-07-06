COB: Si no es con la Ley del Trabajo la negociación se irá al “tacho”

El secretario general de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Hermo Pérez, declaró a radio Fides que si los extrabajadores de Enatex no son reincorporados a la nueva empresa Senatex bajo el amparo de la Ley General del Trabajo entonces la negociación que se realizó, hasta el momento, con el Gobierno se irá al “tacho”.
Cuando el periodista de Fides le preguntó al dirigente qué pasaría en caso de que los extrabajadores no fueran recontratados bajo la Ley General del Trabajo, éste respondió “entonces se hubieran ido al tacho todas las negociaciones, las largas horas de todos los días que hubiéramos trabajado”.
Pérez recordó que el pedido de reincorporación bajo la Ley del Trabajo es resolución del ampliado nacional de la COB, por tanto así debe ser.
“Ha sido bien claro el ampliado nacional y las resoluciones, que se va aceptar que todos los trabajadores que en este momento están luchando por su fuente laboral tiene que ser transferidos o reincorporados mediante la Ley General del Trabajo, eso sostenemos”, indicó.
Las declaraciones surgen tras la afirmación del ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, quien dijo que no se puede reincorporar a los trabajadores despedidos de la textilera bajo la Ley General del Trabajo.
El dirigente advirtió que si la comisión no concluye la negociación, el estado de emergencia se levantará y se activarán “todas las movilizaciones”.
LA PAZ/Fides
