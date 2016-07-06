El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, al momento de presentar dos nuevos decretos sobre el cierre de Enatex, ratificó este miércoles que no se puede reincorporar a los trabajadores despedidos de la textilera bajo la Ley General del Trabajo. El Gobierno esperará una respuesta por escrito de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) para volver a la mesa de diálogo.
“Han escuchado un planteamiento de la central obrera boliviana que se reincorpore al 180 trabajadores bajo el régimen de la Ley General del Trabajo, en este aspecto el gobierno nacional respondió que no pude ser bajo la Ley General del Trabajo y era lo que estaba pendiente”, explicó la autoridad en conferencia de prensa.
Aguilar también dijo que al mismo tiempo surgieron declaraciones de dirigentes fabriles que aumentaron la cantidad de trabajadores de 180 a 250 lo que “ha generado el entrabamiento del tratamiento de este punto específico”.
Esta mañana el gabinete de ministros aprobó dos decretos: el 2822 que garantiza de que el Decreto Supremo 2765 de cierre de Enatex no tendrá ningún impacto en empresas públicas y privadas. Así mismo prohíbe la aplicación de cierre de empresa y despido de trabajadores en el sector privado y garantiza que los trabajadores del sector público que están bajo la Ley General del Trabajo no sean transferidos a ningún otro régimen.
El segundo Decreto 2823 modifica los artículos 1, 2, 10 del Decreto 2765 y aclara que se excluye el régimen del Estatuto del Funcionario Público para los trabajadores que formen parte de la nueva empresa Senatex.
El Gobierno espera las observaciones y complementos de la Central Obrera Boliviana para continuar con el dialogo y llegar a suscribir un acuerdo que ponga fin al conflicto que se generó con el cierre de Enatex.
LA PAZ/Fides
This post is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Gobierno rechaza reincorporación de trabajadores bajo la Ley
General del Trabajo < Liked it!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really
helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to present something again and help others such as you aided
me.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Great work!
Remarkable! Its genuinely awesome post, I have
got much clear idea concerning from this post.
Amazing! Its truly amazing post, I have got much clear
idea on the topic of from this post.
Thanks to my father who shared with me on the topic of this
blog, this web site is in fact remarkable.
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to
be at the web the easiest factor to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the
same time as folks consider concerns that they just do not understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Highly energetic post, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
I got this website from my buddy who told me on the topic of this website and now this
time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles
at this time.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before finish I am
reading this fantastic paragraph to increase my knowledge.
Very descriptive blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no question very shortly it will be renowned,
due to its quality contents.
certainly like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it
very troublesome to tell the reality then again I’ll definitely come again again.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for resorts network leadership
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that make the biggest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either
way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this
one today.
I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I really loved the standard information a person supply
for your guests? Is going to be back steadily in order to check up on new posts
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any
trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of
hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Having read this I believed it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this informative article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading
and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Fantastic site. Lots of useful info here.
I’m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks in your effort!
When some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she
wishes to be available that in detail, so that thing is
maintained over here.
I got this website from my friend who informed me concerning this web site and at the moment this time I
am visiting this web site and reading very informative
content at this time.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this topic to be really something which
I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad
for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back once again since I saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may
you be rich and continue to guide others.
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that
you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
I used to be suggested this web site via my cousin. I am no longer
positive whether this put up is written by way of him as no one else
realize such designated approximately my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to
work on. You have performed a formidable task and our whole community might be
grateful to you.
Outstanding quest there. What happened after? Take care!
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues
with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across
a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and
without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something which too few people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my hunt
for something regarding this.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout
on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
a nice blog like this one nowadays.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website.
He used to be entirely right. This put up actually made my day.
You cann’t consider simply how a lot time I
had spent for this info! Thank you!