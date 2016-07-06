Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 6 de julio de 2016 -- 10:25

Gobierno rechaza reincorporación de trabajadores bajo la Ley General del Trabajo

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, al momento de presentar dos nuevos decretos sobre el cierre de Enatex, ratificó este miércoles que no se puede reincorporar a los trabajadores despedidos de la textilera bajo la Ley General del Trabajo. El Gobierno esperará una respuesta por escrito de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) para volver a la mesa de diálogo.

“Han escuchado un planteamiento de la central obrera boliviana que se reincorpore al 180 trabajadores bajo el régimen de la Ley General del Trabajo, en este aspecto el gobierno nacional respondió que no pude ser bajo la Ley General del Trabajo y era lo que estaba pendiente”, explicó la autoridad en conferencia de prensa.

Aguilar también dijo que al mismo tiempo surgieron declaraciones de dirigentes fabriles que aumentaron la cantidad de trabajadores de 180 a 250 lo que “ha generado el entrabamiento del tratamiento de este punto específico”.

Esta mañana el gabinete de ministros aprobó dos decretos: el 2822 que garantiza de que el Decreto Supremo 2765 de cierre de Enatex no tendrá ningún impacto en empresas públicas y privadas. Así mismo prohíbe la aplicación de cierre de empresa y despido de trabajadores en el sector privado y garantiza que los trabajadores del sector público que están bajo la Ley General del Trabajo no sean transferidos a ningún otro régimen.

El segundo Decreto 2823 modifica los artículos 1, 2, 10 del Decreto 2765 y aclara que se excluye el régimen del Estatuto del Funcionario Público para los trabajadores que formen parte de la nueva empresa Senatex.

El Gobierno espera las observaciones y complementos de la Central Obrera Boliviana para continuar con el dialogo y llegar a suscribir un acuerdo que ponga fin al conflicto que se generó con el cierre de Enatex.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
