El Alto: Policía levanta el cuerpo de una personas desfigurada

La noche del miércoles, la Policía realizó el levantamiento de un cadáver de sexo masculino de aproximadamente 40 a 45 años, en la zona Mercedario de la ciudad de El Alto, con el rostro totalmente desfigurado.
“En el rostro presenta unas lesiones con deformación, estas lesiones por deformación han comprometido el tejido epidérmico y dérmico, está siendo objeto de un estudio”, informó a radio Fides el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) de La Paz, Gary Omonte.
De acuerdo al informe médico forense la persona aún no identificada falleció a consecuencia de una asfixia por estrangulación.
En primera instancia la Policía pretende identificar al cadáver, para luego dar con él o los responsables del hecho.
LA PAZ/Fides
