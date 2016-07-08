Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de julio de 2016 -- 19:40

Supuesto cabecilla de Cartel Family es enviado a la cárcel de San Pedro

La audiencia del cabecilla de la pandilla Cartel Family. (Fides)

La audiencia del cabecilla de la pandilla Cartel Family. (Fides)

El Ministerio Público informó el viernes que Jorge R. G., alias “Pachi Play”, cabecilla de la pandilla Cartel Family, fue remitido a la cárcel de San Pedro por la presunta comisión de delito de hurto agravado de 40.000 bolivianos y joyas.

“El juez ha dispuesto la detención preventiva, toda vez que el hecho denunciado ha sido debidamente respaldado con prueba fehaciente, aspecto que demuestra la objetividad con la que se realizó la investigación”, informó el fiscal Departamental, Edwin Blanco Soria.

En la audiencia de medidas cautelares, la comisión de fiscales detalló que Cotty A. denunció el hurto de dinero y joyas de su domicilio ubicado en la zona de Pura Pura, hecho perpetrado el pasado 4 de septiembre por los miembros de Cartel Family.

De acuerdo con la denuncia que cursa en el cuaderno de investigación, en la fecha referida la denunciante salió de su domicilio rumbo a su trabajo, sin embargo en el transcurso de la tarde recibió una llamada de su hijo, quien le alertó que la puerta principal de su casa estaba abierta.

Al retornar a su domicilio la denunciante advirtió que en las paredes se escribieron varios insultos y amenazas en contra de su hijo, además evidenció desorden en las habitaciones y la sustracción de 40.000 bolivianos, joyas y objetos de valor.

En el marco de las investigaciones, se estableció que las chapas de la casa no sufrieron ningún tipo de violencia hecho que fue corroborado por el imputado José A. M., amigo del hijo de la denunciante, quien habría ingresado con llaves junto a otra persona.

El dinero y los objetos robados fueron entregados a Jorge R. G. quien financiaba diferentes actividades ilícitas a las que se dedica este grupo.

Según la imputación, Jorge R. G. ejerció poder en los actores del ilícito, quienes primero gastaron una parte del dinero en la compra de equipos y celulares de última generación y posteriormente entregaron un alto monto al cabecilla de la pandilla.

El Ministerio Público no solo demostró que existen los elementos suficientes que establecen que el imputado es con probabilidad autor o partícipe del hecho punible, sino que demostró los peligros procesales de fuga y obstaculización en las investigaciones.

LA PAZ/Fides

