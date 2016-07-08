Chile tiene lista su contramemoria a la demanda marítima boliviana

La presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, recibió ayer una copia de la contramemoria a la demanda marítima que le inició Bolivia en la Corte de Justicia de La Haya. El documento fue entregado por el canciller Heraldo Muñoz y el agente chileno ante La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, en una reunión en el Palacio de La Moneda que duró poco más de 40 minutos.
Según una publicación de la Tercera de Chile, se trata del documento que responde a la memoria ingresada en abril de 2014 a la Corte Internacional de Justicia por el gobierno de Evo Morales, en la que se incluyeron los argumentos de la solicitud para que se obligue a Chile negociar una salida con soberanía al Pacífico.
El escrito contempla, además, cinco libros con datos anexos sobre el asunto.
A la conclusión de la reunión, Bachelet confirmó que será el propio canciller quien viajará a La Haya junto a Insulza para entregar personalmente el texto al tribunal, lo que será antes del plazo, que vence el 25 de julio próximo, aunque no precisó el día exacto.
“Tanto el canciller como el agente viajarán para entregar una copia de esta contramemoria”, dijo la jefa de Estado.
Además, comentó que el documento “contiene sólidos fundamentos jurídicos e históricos”, y destacó que “este es un trabajo de altísima calidad, coordinado, hecho por expertos, por juristas internacionales y nacionales, por profesionales”.
La Mandataria también reiteró que la soberanía de su país no está en juego de ninguna manera, además dijo que “en esta fase vamos a demostrar que, más allá de toda duda, no existe ninguna obligación de negociar (un acceso de Bolivia al mar)”.
Por su parte Muñoz se mostró satisfecho por el documento final y sostuvo que “lo que hay es una discusión (respecto a) si las conversaciones que tuvieron lugar a través de la historia entre Bolivia y Chile constituyen una obligación, cuestión que nosotros decimos que no corresponde, porque es de la naturaleza de las relaciones internacionales el sentarse a escuchar y tener intercambios diplomáticos”.
Por ahora, el contenido de la contramemoria chilena es de carácter reservado -según establece la Corte de La Haya-, al menos hasta que comiencen los alegatos.
Luego que Chile entregue la contramemoria, Bolivia debe ingresar al tribunal internacional un documento de respuesta, denominado “réplica”, lo que a su vez debe ser contestado por Chile a través de una “dúplica”. Esto, antes de que se inicie la fase oral del juicio.
LA PAZ/Fides con información de La Tercera
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone
to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from.
thank you
Hey there! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs
up for the great info you have got here on this post.
I will be returning to your site for more soon.
bookmarked!!, I like your site!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it
improve over time.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here
regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
First of all I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself
and clear your head before writing. I have had difficulty
clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure
in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply
just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Appreciate it!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this
website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u
got this from. thanks
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic
blog!
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you will be a
great author.I will make certain to bookmark your
blog and will eventually come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great
writing, have a nice day!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.