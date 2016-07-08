Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de julio de 2016 -- 16:00

Dos dirigentes de los discapacitados son internados y no declaran

La caravana de los discapacitados en una de sus reuniones. (Internet)

La caravana de los discapacitados en una de sus reuniones. (Internet)

Alex Vásquez y Samuel Cabrera, dirigentes de las personas con discapacidad, fueron internados en el Hospital Arco Iris de la ciudad de La Paz y no se presentaron a declarar en el Ministerio Público por las denuncias que hizo un agente del Ministerio de Gobierno.

El abogado de las personas con discapacidad, Franklin Vargas, informó que sobre Vásquez y Cabrera pesan tres delitos: lesiones graves y leves, privación de libertad y robo agravado.

“Ellos están internados en el hospital Arco Iris, están recibiendo atención médica es por eso que hemos solicitado la suspensión de audiencia de manera verbal porque eso ha sido de último momento (…). La fiscal ha aceptado la suspensión de la audiencia”, declaró a los medios el abogado.

El jueves, un grupo de discapacitados retuvo a una persona a la que acusaron de ser infiltrado pues este en primera instancia dijo que era periodista de radio y al no poder demostrar aquello con una credencial aseguró que era policía, finalmente sostuvo que trabajaba para inteligencia del Estado.

Luego de que esta persona fue liberado por los policías, éste interpuso una denuncia ante la Fiscalía contra dichos dirigentes que también fueron acusados de encubrir una presunta violación en la caravana de los discapacitados.

“Nos extraña que se los cite y estén involucrados personas a quienes también se los estaba involucrando en el otro hecho, son los mismo dirigentes, eso nos extraña”, indicó.

LA PAZ/Fides

