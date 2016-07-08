Firman memorándums para construcción del centro nuclear

Representantes del ministerio de Hidrocarburos y Energía y de la empresa rusa Rosatom suscribieron el viernes tres memorándums de entendimiento para el desarrollo del programa de construcción del Centro de Investigación Nuclear en la ciudad de El Alto, aledaña a La Paz.
Esos documentos fueron suscritos por el ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Sánchez, y el primer director adjunto de esa empresa rusa, Kiril Komarov, en un acto público realizado en el auditorio de la Universidad Pública de El Alto (UPEA).
Ese acto contó con la presencia del vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera.
“Estamos planificando la tecnología del siglo XXI y lo estamos haciendo bien, utilizando la tecnología de punta y sabiendo que el futuro es del cerebro, la cabeza y la investigación”, manifestó el segundo del Ejecutivo boliviano.
García Linera recordó que el Centro de Investigación Nuclear inaugurará un “universo de investigación, estudio y desarrollo” en el país y pidió a la nueva generación de estudiantes prepararse y aprovechar los convenios con Rusia en ese campo.
“Muchas gracias embajador, Rosatom por acompañarnos en este nuevo ciclo de la historia de Bolivia”, manifestó.
Según información oficial, con los tres memorándums de entendimiento se otorgará la capacitación y preparación de personal para el Centro de Investigación Nuclear, se desarrollarán acuerdos de cooperación con universidades bolivianas en ese campo y se dará paso a la suscripción de una aceptación pública de energía nuclear.
Por su parte, el primer director adjunto de Rosatom, Kiril Komarov, resaltó el interés de estudiantes bolivianos en ese campo y aseguró que con ese proyecto se dará “un impulso importante en el desarrollo social, económico y de infraestructura en El Alto” y Bolivia.
“Nos alegra mucho que por la decisión del presidente Evo (Morales) se construya (ese centro de investigación) con la tecnología rusa. Estoy totalmente seguro de que Bolivia y Rusia estarán orgullosos de este proyecto innovador”, expresó.
El ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Sánchez, resaltó que el centro de investigación nuclear será la primera inversión de relevante importancia para Bolivia en la historia de Bolivia y aseguró que con el mismo el país dará un salto importante para la liberación tecnológica.
Asimismo, anunció que el contrato de construcción de la infraestructura de ese centro nuclear será suscrito el próximo 31 de julio, en conmemoración a la gesta libertaria de La Paz.
“El 31 de julio estaremos iniciando la construcción de este centro y como lo ha dicho el hermano de Rosatom que este será el centro nuclear más importante de Latinoamérica, el más grande, el más moderno y el más eficiente”, confirmó.
LA PAZ/ABI
