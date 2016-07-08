Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de julio de 2016 -- 15:16

Firman memorándums para construcción del centro nuclear

Gobierno y la empresa rusa Rosatom firmaron memorandums entendimiento. (ABI)

Gobierno y la empresa rusa Rosatom firmaron memorandums entendimiento. (ABI)

Representantes del ministerio de Hidrocarburos y Energía y de la empresa rusa Rosatom suscribieron el viernes tres memorándums de entendimiento para el desarrollo del programa de construcción del Centro de Investigación Nuclear en la ciudad de El Alto, aledaña a La Paz.

Esos documentos fueron suscritos por el ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Sánchez, y el primer director adjunto de esa empresa rusa, Kiril Komarov, en un acto público realizado en el auditorio de la Universidad Pública de El Alto (UPEA).

Ese acto contó con la presencia del vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera.

“Estamos planificando la tecnología del siglo XXI y lo estamos haciendo bien, utilizando la tecnología de punta y sabiendo que el futuro es del cerebro, la cabeza y la investigación”, manifestó el segundo del Ejecutivo boliviano.

García Linera recordó que el Centro de Investigación Nuclear inaugurará un “universo de investigación, estudio y desarrollo” en el país y pidió a la nueva generación de estudiantes prepararse y aprovechar los convenios con Rusia en ese campo.

“Muchas gracias embajador, Rosatom por acompañarnos en este nuevo ciclo de la historia de Bolivia”, manifestó.

Según información oficial, con los tres memorándums de entendimiento se otorgará la capacitación y preparación de personal para el Centro de Investigación Nuclear, se desarrollarán acuerdos de cooperación con universidades bolivianas en ese campo y se dará paso a la suscripción de una aceptación pública de energía nuclear.

Por su parte, el primer director adjunto de Rosatom, Kiril Komarov, resaltó el interés de estudiantes bolivianos en ese campo y aseguró que con ese proyecto se dará “un impulso importante en el desarrollo social, económico y de infraestructura en El Alto” y Bolivia.

“Nos alegra mucho que por la decisión del presidente Evo (Morales) se construya (ese centro de investigación) con la tecnología rusa.  Estoy totalmente seguro de que Bolivia y Rusia estarán orgullosos de este proyecto innovador”, expresó.

El ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Sánchez, resaltó que el centro de investigación nuclear será la primera inversión de relevante importancia para Bolivia en la historia de Bolivia y aseguró que con el mismo el país dará un salto importante para la liberación tecnológica.

Asimismo, anunció que el contrato de construcción de la infraestructura de ese centro nuclear será suscrito el próximo 31 de julio, en conmemoración a la gesta libertaria de La Paz.

“El 31 de julio estaremos iniciando la construcción de este centro y como lo ha dicho el hermano de Rosatom que este será el centro nuclear más importante de Latinoamérica, el más grande, el más moderno y el más eficiente”, confirmó.

LA PAZ/ABI

, ,
14 comments on “Firman memorándums para construcción del centro nuclear

  1. obviously like your web site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling problems and
    I find it very bothersome to tell the truth then again I will surely come again again.

    Responder

  3. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers
    and both show the same results.

    Responder

  5. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend
    your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account
    aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of
    this your broadcast provided brilliant transparent concept

    Responder

  7. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite
    reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries
    that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail
    upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  8. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
    an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.

    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing
    it improve over time.

    Responder

  10. Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?

    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?

    Responder

  14. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging
    to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. Additionally, the blog loads
    extremely fast for me on Opera. Superb Blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>