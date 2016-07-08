Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de julio de 2016 -- 20:56

Santa Cruz: Trabajadores de la CPS masifican huelga por despido de 140

Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera de Salud en uno de sus paros en febrero. (Internet)

Los trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera de Salud (CPS) de Santa Cruz masificaron este viernes la huelga de hambre que ingresó a su quinto día ante la falta de atención a su demanda que es la reincorporación de las más de 140 personas que fueron despedidas.

“Estamos masificando la huelga, ya son 40 los huelguistas, son los compañeros de base que no han querido levantar (la medida), sin embargo nosotros (dirigentes) venimos insistiendo para no desgastarnos”, dijo la dirigente del sector Cristina Morales.

Los trabajadores no cesan en su demanda de restitución a sus cargos de los más de 140 trabajadores a pesar de que hubo un intento de levantar la medida tras la intervención de la Central Obrera Departamental (COD).

“Los compañeros han definido no levantar las medidas y nosotros estamos tratando de que esto se solucione”, indicó.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

