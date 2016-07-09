El Gobierno convocó este sábado a la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) para reinstalar la mesa de diálogo el lunes a las 15.00 en el Ministerio de Educación, además planteó que se contrate a los extrabajadores de Enatex de acuerdo a los contratos que tanga la nueva empresa Senatex, hasta que se estabilice.
“Hoy estamos haciendo entrega de la nota correspondiente invitando (a la COB) a la reunión para darle continuidad a las negociaciones, esperamos darle conclusión definitiva de manera positiva, la invitación es para el día lunes a las 15.00 a toda la comisión de la Central Obrera Boliviana para que juntamente con los ministros encargados se pueda concluir los análisis respectivos”, informó en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.
Explicó que el tema que quedó pendiente es el pedio de la COB de que Senatex esté en el régimen de la Ley General del Trabajo y se reincorporen, primero, a 180 trabajadores y después 266.
Ante el pedido Aguilar dijo que el propuso que los contratos sean de acuerdo a los pedidos que tenga Senatex y no mediante la Ley del Trabajo hasta que la empresa se estabilice.
“Durante un tiempo trabajen bajo la modalidad de contratación de acuerdo a los contratos que vaya a tener (la empresa), si se contrata a Senatex para brindar a un servicio de hilado entonces se contratará el tiempo de corresponda, este es un régimen especial que le va permitir a Sentex el de darle nuevamente un soporte económico financiero para después restablecer su funcionamiento pleno y continuo”, explicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
