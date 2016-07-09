Fecha de publicación: Sábado 9 de julio de 2016 -- 12:23

Sesión de Honor de la Asamblea del 6 de agosto será en Tarija

Una de las sesiones de la Asamblea Legislativa. (ABI)

El vicepresidente y presidente nato de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional (ALP), Álvaro García Linera, informó el viernes que la Sesión de Honor por la fundación de Bolivia se realizará en la ciudad de Tarija.

“Como saben desde el año 2010, una vez que hemos aprobado la Constitución Política del Estado, hemos establecido que llevamos la Asamblea Legislativa a sesionar a los distintos departamentos (…) entonces el 6 de agosto nos vamos a juntar en la ciudad de Tarija para la Sesión de Honor”, informó en la clausura de la Undécima Sesión Ordinaria de la Asamblea Legislativa.

García Linera recordó que en esa idea, aún falta realizar sesiones de la Asamblea Legislativa en los departamentos de Potosí y Pando.

“Con la Sesión del 6 de agosto en Tarija, únicamente faltaría viajar los siguientes años a Potosí y a Pando, estoy seguro que vamos a completar esos dos departamentos”, complementó.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
