Sesión de Honor de la Asamblea del 6 de agosto será en Tarija

El vicepresidente y presidente nato de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional (ALP), Álvaro García Linera, informó el viernes que la Sesión de Honor por la fundación de Bolivia se realizará en la ciudad de Tarija.
“Como saben desde el año 2010, una vez que hemos aprobado la Constitución Política del Estado, hemos establecido que llevamos la Asamblea Legislativa a sesionar a los distintos departamentos (…) entonces el 6 de agosto nos vamos a juntar en la ciudad de Tarija para la Sesión de Honor”, informó en la clausura de la Undécima Sesión Ordinaria de la Asamblea Legislativa.
García Linera recordó que en esa idea, aún falta realizar sesiones de la Asamblea Legislativa en los departamentos de Potosí y Pando.
“Con la Sesión del 6 de agosto en Tarija, únicamente faltaría viajar los siguientes años a Potosí y a Pando, estoy seguro que vamos a completar esos dos departamentos”, complementó.
LA PAZ/ABI
Hi there, just wanted to say, I liked this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was
wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices
and we are looking to swap strategies with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.
This is very fascinating, You are an excessively professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for looking
for more of your fantastic post. Additionally, I’ve shared your
web site in my social networks
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m inspired!
Extremely useful info specifically the closing section I care for such info much.
I was seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time.
Thank you and good luck.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its aided me.
Great job.
Can I just say what a relief to find somebody who really
knows what they are discussing over the internet. You actually realize how to bring a problem to light and make
it important. A lot more people should look at this
and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular because you definitely possess the gift.
I was suggested this website by my cousin.
I’m not sure whether this post is written by him
as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Thanks for every other wonderful article. Where else
may just anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that
it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
If some one needs expert view concerning blogging then i advise him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the good job.
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how
so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you
writing this article and the rest of the site is also really good.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical points
using this website, since I experienced to reload the
web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining,
but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect
your placement in google and could damage
your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more
of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this
again very soon.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be
grateful to you.
I’m extremely impressed along with your writing abilities
as smartly as with the structure in your blog. Is this a paid theme or
did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to see a nice blog like this one today..
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re
working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a honest price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
I am truly glad to glance at this website posts which consists
of tons of valuable facts, thanks for providing these information.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the idea
of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it. So that’s why this paragraph
is perfect. Thanks!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering issues with your blog.
It seems like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody
else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as
well? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this
happen before. Thank you
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this site is
truly fastidious and the users are really sharing good
thoughts.
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness for your
post is just spectacular and that i could suppose you’re an expert in this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to
stay updated with coming near near post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find
a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank
you!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website
needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to
see more, thanks for the info!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our
community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work
on. You have done an impressive job and our entire
community will be thankful to you.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great
author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will come back later on. I want to encourage
you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice afternoon!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the
book in it or something. I think that you could
do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other
than that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I
will certainly be back.
Wow! At last I got a weblog from where I can actually obtain useful information regarding my study and knowledge.
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to return the want?.I am trying to to find things to enhance my site!I assume its good enough to use some of your ideas!!
Fastidious answers in return of this matter with firm arguments and describing the whole thing about that.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer really
a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be
right now. You are very intelligent. You already know thus considerably when it comes to this subject,
made me for my part believe it from so many various angles.
Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to do with Girl
gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always handle it up!
Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your
efforts and I will be waiting for your further post thank you once again.
Definitely consider that which you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the easiest thing to understand of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider
concerns that they plainly don’t recognise about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing without having
side-effects , other people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful &
it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to offer one thing
back and aid others such as you helped me.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and paragraph
is really fruitful in support of me, keep up posting such content.