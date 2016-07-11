Evo dice que se estima legalizar 20 mil hectáreas de coca

El presidente Evo Morales indicó este lunes que el Gobierno estima legalizar 20 mil hectáreas de coca en Bolivia con la nueva ley sobre el arbusto propuesta y debatida por los productores de los Yungas de La Paz y el trópico de Cochabamba.
“Estimamos que sean 20 mil hectáreas bajo un estudio de carácter nacional”, manifestó el Presidente en conferencia de prensa en la residencia presidencial-
Morales, que también es dirigente de los productores de coca, indicó que se debatirá con los cocaleros de los Yungas y el trópico cochabambino las modificaciones a la vigente Ley 1008. Esta norma sólo permite el cultivo de 12 mil hectáreas.
Entretanto, un estudio financiado por la Unión Europea y presentado por el Gobierno en 2013, estableció que para el consumo legal en Bolivia se requieren 14.705 hectáreas de plantaciones de coca.
Morales aseguró que la lucha contra el narcotráfico es parte de una responsabilidad compartida y que la situación en Colombia es lo contrario a la del país, debido a que se han duplicado sus plantaciones de coca.
“Al margen de las hectáreas, es todo un éxito nuestra lucha contra el narcotráfico”, anunció el mandatario.
El informe de la Unodc de 2015 señala que existen en Bolivia existen 20.200 hectáreas de estas plantaciones.
LA PAZ/
