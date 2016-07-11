Fecha de publicación: Lunes 11 de julio de 2016 -- 11:35

La ampliación de la vacación de invierno se define el miércoles

Estudiantes en invierno. (Archivo)

Estudiantes en invierno. (Archivo)

El director departamental de Educación de La Paz, Basilio Pérez, informó el lunes que esperan la proyección de temperaturas y el reporte de las enfermedades respiratorias para determinar si se amplía la vacación de invierno o se mantiene.

“El Senamhi (Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología) nos va a presentar informes respecto al comportamiento del clima y  el Sedes ( Servicio Departamental de Salud) nos dirá si han bajado o subido las infecciones respiratorias en la ciudad. De acuerdo a esos datos vamos a definir si se amplía o no las vacaciones escolares”, explicó.

El descanso escolar por invierno se inició el 4 de julio en ocho de los nueve departamentos del país, menos Tarija que hoy ingresó en receso.

Por su parte, el viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, ayer, dijo que no habrá una ampliación del receso escolar por invierno y que la fecha de reinicio de las clases será el 18 de julio en ocho de los nueve departamentos del país, menos Tarija, que hoy entró en receso.

LA PAZ/Fides

