Evo anuncia dos hidroeléctricas en La Paz

El presidente Evo Morales informó el miércoles que, según estudios realizados por la empresa italiana Geodata, existe la posibilidad de instalar dos plantas hidroeléctricas en el departamento de La Paz para generar 3.676 megavatios (MW), por lo que determinó iniciar la elaboración del estudio a diseño final, que demandará al menos 104 millones de bolivianos (alrededor de 15 millones de dólares).
En conferencia de prensa, explicó que esas dos plantas afectarían en menos del 2% al área protegida situada en la región denominada el “El Chepete” y “El Bala”, última donde hace años se planificó la construcción de una hidroeléctrica.
“Es un estudio de identificación, después de conversar con el Embajador (de Italia) y la empresa Geodata y consultando a nuestros técnicos de ENDE e hidrocarburos hemos decidido pasar a la segunda fase que es el estudio a diseño final, que es una pre inversión de 104 millones de bolivianos, como 15 millones de dólares”, anunció.
Morales dijo que en las próximas semanas se firmaría un contrato con la empresa Geodata para la elaboración del estudio a diseño final de las dos plantas hidroeléctricas, con las que el departamento de La Paz se convertiría en “un centro energético del país”.
Explicó que el estudio a diseño final estaría concluido en al menos 15 meses y precisó que, según el estudio de identificación, “El Chepete” generaría al menos 3,251 MW y “El Bala” 425 MW.
“Posiblemente las próximas semanas se firmará un contrato con la misma empresa para que en 15 meses nos entregue el estudio a diseño final. Quiero decirles personalmente que tenemos mucho interés de ejecutar”, manifestó.
En caso de aprobarse ese proyecto, Morales dijo que demandaría una inversión de 6.000 millones de dólares y se ejecutaría en un plazo de entre 6 y 5 años, previa consulta al departamento de La Paz.
“Estos grandes proyectos largamente soñados ya es una realidad y ahora (habrá que ver) cómo desde ahora garantizar la inversión de 6.000 millones de dólares”, dijo.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
