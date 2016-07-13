Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 13 de julio de 2016 -- 09:15

Transporte pesado ratifica bloqueo a partir de 18 de julio

Transportistas en la puertas del juzgado de Sucre. (Correo del Sur)

La detención preventiva de ocho dirigentes del transporte pesado en el penal San Roque  de Sucre causó que la Confederación del Transporte Pesado de por terminado el diálogo con el Gobierno y confirme el bloqueo de caminos a partir del lunes 18 de julio, informó el miércoles Edgar Tola, dirigente del sector.

“La detención de los ocho dirigentes es un acción política y por tanto en un ampliado de emergencia determinamos no asistir al diálogo con el Gobierno el jueves e iniciar el bloqueo de caminos a partir del 18 a nivel nacional”, indicó Tola.

El martes en la noche el juez Cuarto de Instrucción en lo Penal de Sucre, Hugo Michel, determinó la detención preventiva de los dirigentes: Ángel Terrazas Sacaca, Germán Quiroz Sánchez, Freddy Pallares Saavedra, Oscar Reynolds Calderón, Carlos Mora Sandy, Eddy Javier Calani, Justino Garnica y Domingo Durán Rojas

El Ministerio Público acusó a los ocho dirigentes de los delitos de asociación delictuosa y atentados a la libertad de trabajo y provocar daños económicos a la Fábrica Nacional de Cemento S.A. (Fancesa) por el el bloqueo realizado en junio durante diez días por la rebaja del flete de carga de cemento hacia Santa Cruz.

A la audiencia de los transportistas asistieron los dirigentes nacionales del transporte pesado, quienes al concluir la audiencia de medidas cautelares instalaron un ampliado de emergencia el cual determinó ratificar el bloqueo y no asistir al diálogo con los funcionarios de Gobierno. La reunión concluyó a las 07.30 de este miércoles.

Por otro lado familiares y transportistas de base mantienen una vigilia bloqueo en las puertas del Palacio de Justicia de Sucre para impedir el traslado de los ocho detenidos al penal de San Roque.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

