Fabriles vuelven a las marchas por Enatex

Los fabriles de La Paz retomaron sus movilizaciones este jueves exigiendo la derogación del Decreto Supremo 2765, el cual determinó el cierre de la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex). Los dirigentes que encabezaron la movilización aseguraron que las propuestas del Gobierno constituyen una “burla para los trabajadores”.
“No puede ser que estén buscando alternativas que no estén dentro de la Ley General del Trabajo y es por eso que nosotros estamos nuevamente movilizados ya que todas las propuestas del gobierno han sido una burla para nosotros”, manifestó René Ticona, dirigente fabril.
Los dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) y los representantes del Gobierno ingresaron en un cuarto intermedio el lunes después de no encontrar concesos en dos puntos del acuerdo redactado en las últimas dos semanas.
Los puntos en disidencia son la contratación de personal para la nueva empresa Senatex y cuál el régimen por el que serán contratados los nuevos trabajadores.
Mientras el Gobierno evita dar un número definitivo de obreros en la nueva empresa, los dirigentes obreros exigen que por lo menos sean 250, con respecto al régimen del contrato el Gobierno dice que los nuevos obreros estarán bajo contratos especiales y la COB pide dependencia de la Ley General del Trabajo.
Los dirigentes de la central sindical hasta el viernes dan charlas de explicación en toda Bolivia sobre las negociaciones con el Gobierno y esperan convocar a un ampliado nacional para el próximo lunes.
