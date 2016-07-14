Profesora es acusada de estupro por seducir a su alumna

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv) aprehendió el miércoles a la profesora de iniciales Y.C.M.C, de 35 años, acusada del delito de estupro por mantener una relación sentimental con una de sus estudiantes de 16 años, de una unidad educativa del barrio Plan Tres Mil de Santa Cruz.
El director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Flecv), coronel Gonzalo Medina, informó a los medios locales que el caso cambió de rumbo ya que la maestra, de denunciante pasó a ser acusada, pues la adolescente primero fue denunciada por el esposo de la maestra por el presunto delito de violencia doméstica, ya que la educadora estaba siendo acosada y amenazada por la estudiante.
“El concubino de la profesora denuncia maltrato y violencia dentro de su hogar por una tercera persona que llamaba insistentemente al teléfono y la Felcv inicia la investigación para dar con la persona que llamaba por celular intranquilizando a la pareja”, dijo el uniformado.
Las investigaciones dan cuenta que se trataba de una adolescente de 16 años quien confiesa que tenía unan relación sentimental con la profesora y que “habría sido seducida cuando esta era su profesora en el colegio”, lo que pone al descubierto el delito de estupro.
“No estamos en contra de la identidad sexual o la elección sexual de la pareja sino frente al hecho de estupro, una menor de 16 años que ha sido seducida por una profesora”, explicó el coronel Medina.
La maestra fue puesta a disposición de la justicia para determinar su situación legal.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
