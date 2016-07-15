Atentado en Francia: 84 muertos de los cuales 50 son niños

Hasta el momento, la cifra de muertos tras el atentado terrorista ocurrido la noche de este jueves, en el puerto sureño de Niza, suma 84 personas muertas, de los cuales, 50 son niños y una centena de heridos, 18 se reportan como graves.
Asimismo, sobre el Paseo de los Ingleses, donde un hombre a bordo de un camión embistiera a las personas que estaban disfrutando de los fuegos artificiales característicos del 14 de julio, Día Nacional de Francia, se concentraron las fuerzas de seguridad y de rescate.
Además, fueron colocadas vallas metálicas a lo largo de este Paseo, en donde se restringió la circulación a todo vehículo, salvo a los rescatistas y de seguridad, quienes laboran en la zona.
Mientras tanto, en el Centro Universitario Mediterráneo, la gente pregunta por sus familiares y llevan despensa, y agua para los rescatistas que han trabajado arduamente durante toda la noche.
Por su parte, el presidente francés, Francois Hollande, se trasladó a Niza tras dirigir un consejo de seguridad en París, donde el primer ministro Manuel Valls, informó que se decretaron tres días de duelo nacional; sin embargo, y a pesar de que Francia está de luto, está de pie frente a esta amenaza terrorista.
Hacia las 17:00 horas, se prevé una conferencia por parte del procurador de la República, para dar detalles sobre las investigaciones. Se sabe que el presunto terrorista es de origen franco-tunecino, de 31 años de edad, padre de tres niños, casado y tendría permiso de estancia regular en Francia.
Era conocido por la policía por delitos del fuero común, tales como, robo a mano armada, violencia conyugal y con armas.
Cabe señalar que además de atropellar a las personas, este presunto terrorista les disparó durante los dos kilómetros que recorrió a 90 kilómetros por hora a bordo del camión, el cual rentó días antes del atentado y contenía armas y granadas ficticias.
Se sabe que desde hace un mes, la policía francesa fue alertada desde Bélgica, sobre la salida de cerca de cien personas de Siria con el objetivo de llegar Europa, particularmente a Francia, para cometer atentados, por lo que se estudiarían como inmigrantes y refugiados para que no fueran localizadas por las autoridades.
NIZA, FRANCIA/Agencia
