Ejército toma el poder en Turquía

El Ejército de Turquía anunció este viernes que tomó el poder para proteger el orden democrático y para mantener el respeto a los derechos humanos mediante comunicados.
En un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico y reportado por los canales de televisión, los militares agregaron que todas las relaciones exteriores de Turquía existentes se mantendrán y que el estado de derecho seguirá siendo la prioridad.
“El poder en el país ha sido tomado en su totalidad”, decía el comunicado leído en la cadena NTV.
“El Ejército se hizo cargo totalmente para restaurar la democracia… Todos los acuerdos internacionales serán vigentes. Esperamos mantener nuestras buenas relaciones con todos los países”, agregó.
Mientras esto ocurría, la página web del Ejército estaba fuera de servicio y la agencia de noticias Anadolu reportaba que el jefe del Estado Mayor, general Hulusi Akar, había sido tomado como rehén por un grupo de soldados.
Previamente, el primer ministro de Turquía, Binali Yildirim, había dicho previamente que “un grupo” dentro del Ejército había intentado tomar el poder, pero que sería combatida y que no era correcto calificarlo de un golpe de Estado.
“Es correcto que hubo un intento”, declaró Binali Yildirim a la televisora NTV cuando se le preguntó si había habido un golpe de Estado.
Yildirim no dio muchos detalles, pero dijo que Turquía nunca permitiría ninguna “iniciativa que interrumpa la democracia”.
“Estamos enfocados en la posibilidad de un intento (de golpe). Hubo un acto ilegal por parte de un grupo militar que estaba actuando sin seguir la línea de mando militar. Nuestra gente debería de saber que no toleraremos ninguna actividad que afecte nuestra democracia”, agregó.
ANKARA, TURQUÍA/Agencias
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your blog.
It looks like some of the text in your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same
outcome.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com
| Ejército toma el poder en Turquía < Loved it!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the site is also very good.
These are actually wonderful ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
What’s up, its fastidious piece of writing concerning media
print, we all be aware of media is a fantastic source of facts.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am
reading this great article to increase my knowledge.
If you wish for to increase your experience simply keep visiting this
web page and be updated with the newest news update posted
here.
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this excellent blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed
to my Google account. I look forward to brand new
updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
I read this article completely about the comparison of most up-to-date and previous technologies,
it’s amazing article.
Hi to every one, the contents existing at this website are genuinely remarkable for people knowledge,
well, keep up the nice work fellows.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really fastidious post
on building up new blog.
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster.
The web site loading pace is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent process on this topic!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this
topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang
of it!
I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I
never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web
will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I relish, result in I found just what I used to be taking a look
for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Saved as a favorite, I like your site!
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before
but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking
and checking back often!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share
some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the
last part I care for such information a lot.
I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my website so
i got here to go back the favor?.I’m trying to in finding things to improve my web site!I guess its adequate to
use a few of your ideas!!
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many
of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap techniques with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the
future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to
suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things about it!
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your web site accidentally, and I
am shocked why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Actually when someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up to other visitors that they will assist,
so here it happens.
Hi, this weekend is nice in support of me, since this point in time i am reading this wonderful educational
paragraph here at my house.
It’s an awesome article in support of all the web users; they will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this
blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very
difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!
It’s awesome designed for me to have a website, which is good
in support of my knowledge. thanks admin
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in internet explorer, may test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge element of people will leave out your
wonderful writing due to this problem.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long
comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just
wanted to say wonderful blog!
I savour, cause I found just what I was taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it
to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a data!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this web site.
Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired!
Extremely useful information particularly the remaining phase
I care for such info a lot. I used to be looking for this certain information for
a long time. Thanks and good luck.
That is very interesting, You are an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and stay up for in the hunt for more
of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my
social networks
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would
certainly benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your
intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could
be giving us something informative to read?
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up to
other people that they will assist, so here it occurs.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also
pay a visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date
reports.
Thank you for any other magnificent article. The place
else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the look for such info.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we
communicate?
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you
really recognize what you are speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my web site =). We will
have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us
Hi there mates, nice article and fastidious urging commented at
this place, I am actually enjoying by these.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I might by no means understand.
It seems too complex and very large for me. I am taking a look ahead on your subsequent publish,
I will attempt to get the dangle of it!
Quality articles is the key to be a focus
for the visitors to visit the web page, that’s what this website
is providing.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?