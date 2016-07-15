Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de julio de 2016 -- 17:33

Ejército toma el poder en Turquía

Un tanque en el centro de Ankara. (Twitter)

El Ejército de Turquía anunció este viernes que tomó el poder para proteger el orden democrático y para mantener el respeto a los derechos humanos mediante comunicados.

En un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico y reportado por los canales de televisión, los militares agregaron que todas las relaciones exteriores de Turquía existentes se mantendrán y que el estado de derecho seguirá siendo la prioridad.

“El poder en el país ha sido tomado en su totalidad”, decía el comunicado leído en la cadena NTV.

“El Ejército se hizo cargo totalmente para restaurar la democracia… Todos los acuerdos internacionales serán vigentes. Esperamos mantener nuestras buenas relaciones con todos los países”, agregó.

Mientras esto ocurría, la página web del Ejército estaba fuera de servicio y la agencia de noticias Anadolu reportaba que el jefe del Estado Mayor, general Hulusi Akar, había sido tomado como rehén por un grupo de soldados.

Previamente, el primer ministro de Turquía, Binali Yildirim, había dicho previamente que “un grupo” dentro del Ejército había intentado tomar el poder, pero que sería combatida y que no era correcto calificarlo de un golpe de Estado.

“Es correcto que hubo un intento”, declaró Binali Yildirim a la televisora NTV cuando se le preguntó si había habido un golpe de Estado.

Yildirim no dio muchos detalles, pero dijo que Turquía nunca permitiría ninguna “iniciativa que interrumpa la democracia”.

“Estamos enfocados en la posibilidad de un intento (de golpe). Hubo un acto ilegal por parte de un grupo militar que estaba actuando sin seguir la línea de mando militar. Nuestra gente debería de saber que no toleraremos ninguna actividad que afecte nuestra democracia”, agregó.

ANKARA, TURQUÍA/Agencias

