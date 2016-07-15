Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de julio de 2016 -- 09:31

Evo anuncia 12 obras para La Paz

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El Gobierno suscribió el viernes 12 contratos para la construcción de igual número de obras que beneficiarán a la población del departamento de La Paz, que mañana celebrará 207 años del grito libertario de 1809.

Las obras consisten en 10 unidades educativas, un coliseo multifuncional en el ayllu Hampaturi y el sistema de electrificación del estadio del Club The Strongest, Rafael Mendoza.

El presidente Evo Morales, en un acto que se desarrolló en Palacio Quemado, informó que el Gobierno nacional garantiza para dichas obras la inversión de 79 millones de bolivianos.

“Tratamos de acompañar a La Paz en su aniversario mediante estos actos y estas obras”, dijo ante un auditorio colmado de representantes de instituciones y organizaciones sociales del departamento.

El jefe de Estado indicó que desde 2007 con el programa ‘Bolivia cambia, Evo cumple’ se atendió las demandas en salud, deporte y educación, muchas concentradas en el área rural.

En materia educativa, dijo que le causó sorpresa que las infraestructuras educativas correspondan, incluso, a la época republicana, lo que le impulsó a renovarlas y a aprobar un nuevo paquete de obras.

Por su parte, el presidente de la Junta de Padres de Familia del país, Franklin Gutiérrez, agradeció la disposición del Gobierno para ejecutar obras educativas.

El dirigente destacó las mejoras en ese ámbito y citó la profesionalización de los docentes y los incentivos a los estudiantes como los eventos deportivos y científicos que reúnen a los alumnos.

17 comments on “Evo anuncia 12 obras para La Paz

  6. Hi this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
    have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted
    to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  7. Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  15. Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something.
    I think that you simply could do with a few % to
    pressure the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.

    An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  17. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
    My website is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you
    provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
    Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>