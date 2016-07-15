Evo anuncia 12 obras para La Paz

El Gobierno suscribió el viernes 12 contratos para la construcción de igual número de obras que beneficiarán a la población del departamento de La Paz, que mañana celebrará 207 años del grito libertario de 1809.
Las obras consisten en 10 unidades educativas, un coliseo multifuncional en el ayllu Hampaturi y el sistema de electrificación del estadio del Club The Strongest, Rafael Mendoza.
El presidente Evo Morales, en un acto que se desarrolló en Palacio Quemado, informó que el Gobierno nacional garantiza para dichas obras la inversión de 79 millones de bolivianos.
“Tratamos de acompañar a La Paz en su aniversario mediante estos actos y estas obras”, dijo ante un auditorio colmado de representantes de instituciones y organizaciones sociales del departamento.
El jefe de Estado indicó que desde 2007 con el programa ‘Bolivia cambia, Evo cumple’ se atendió las demandas en salud, deporte y educación, muchas concentradas en el área rural.
En materia educativa, dijo que le causó sorpresa que las infraestructuras educativas correspondan, incluso, a la época republicana, lo que le impulsó a renovarlas y a aprobar un nuevo paquete de obras.
Por su parte, el presidente de la Junta de Padres de Familia del país, Franklin Gutiérrez, agradeció la disposición del Gobierno para ejecutar obras educativas.
El dirigente destacó las mejoras en ese ámbito y citó la profesionalización de los docentes y los incentivos a los estudiantes como los eventos deportivos y científicos que reúnen a los alumnos.
