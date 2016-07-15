Policía confirma la muerte de Ghilmar Luque

El coronel Gary Omonte, comandante departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) confirmó este viernes la muerte de Ghilmar Luque, presunto asesino de Kemel Aid.
“Se ha hecho un reconocimiento externo por los rasgos fisonómicos que guardan relación con las imágenes iniciales que teníamos al momento de la primera intervención de la Policía. Se trata inicialmente de la persona”, informó el Policía.
El policía explicó que la investigación sigue abierta hasta establecer los hechos ocurridos la noche del 7 de julio en la plaza Abaroa de la zona de Sopocachi.
También informó que Luque Falleció el miércoles por un traumatismo craneal, en la clínica Fides de El Alto, cerca de las 06:00 después de ser desconectado del respirador artificial al que fue conectado el lunes.
Mientras que KemelAid falleció el lunes en la noche en la Clínica Alemana a causa de un traumatismo encéfalo craneal.
El pasado jueves, Kemel Aid y su hijo trataron de defender a una mujer que era golpeada por Ghilmar Luque. Aid y Luque forcejearon y cayeron al foso del baño de la plaza.
Efectivos policiales acudieron en su auxilio, el estado de ambos era grave. Kemel Aid y su hijo fueron llevados a la Clínica Alemana. Ghilmar Luque fue trasladado al Hospital de Clínicas, de donde su familia lo trasladó el lunes a la Clínica Fides de El Alto.
Omonte también desmintió que haya una demanda abierta contra la familia Aid por parte de Luque y aclaró que la investigación continúa de oficio.
LA PAZ/ Fides
