Fecha de publicación: Sábado 16 de julio de 2016 -- 21:15

Accidente aéreo en Beni deja seis fallecidos

Avion siniestrado en Santa Rosa de Yacuma. (El Mamore)

Avion siniestrado en Santa Rosa de Yacuma. (El Mamore)

Seis personas fallecieron tras la caída de una avioneta en la zona de Santa Rosa de Yacuma, provincia Ballivián en el departamento de Beni, informó el periódico El Mamoré.

Según informaciones preliminares, en el accidente murieron el capitán de la nave y cinco pasajeros, uno de ellos menor de edad.

Los fallecidos son, Amanda Mercado, Aracely Mercado, Rocio Paola Mercado, Jamil Hiza Rivero, Chloe Gago Mercado y el piloto Roberto Yañez.

La fallecida Chloe Gago Mercado tendría nacionalidad española.

Aún no se tiene información sobre las cusas del accidente.

LA PAZ/Con informaciónde El Mamorel

