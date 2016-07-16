Accidente aéreo en Beni deja seis fallecidos

Seis personas fallecieron tras la caída de una avioneta en la zona de Santa Rosa de Yacuma, provincia Ballivián en el departamento de Beni, informó el periódico El Mamoré.
Según informaciones preliminares, en el accidente murieron el capitán de la nave y cinco pasajeros, uno de ellos menor de edad.
Los fallecidos son, Amanda Mercado, Aracely Mercado, Rocio Paola Mercado, Jamil Hiza Rivero, Chloe Gago Mercado y el piloto Roberto Yañez.
La fallecida Chloe Gago Mercado tendría nacionalidad española.
Aún no se tiene información sobre las cusas del accidente.
LA PAZ/Con informaciónde El Mamorel
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this website
is genuinely good.
Hi there colleagues, good post and good urging commented at this place, I am truly enjoying by these.
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff!
existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
When some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she wants
to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over
here.
Hi there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone
4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
When someone writes an post he/she maintains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
So that’s why this article is great. Thanks!
This site truly has all the information I needed about this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I visited multiple web pages but the audio quality for audio
songs current at this website is truly fabulous.
always i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that
is also happening with this post which I am reading here.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have take note your stuff previous to and you are just
too excellent. I actually like what you have acquired right here, really like what you’re
stating and the way in which you assert it. You make it entertaining and you still take
care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn much
more from you. This is really a terrific website.
Remarkable issues here. I’m very glad to look your article.
Thanks so much and I am having a look forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I may I desire to suggest you some fascinating issues
or advice. Maybe you could write next articles relating to this
article. I want to learn more things approximately it!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar
with then you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Very quickly this web page will be famous amid all blog viewers, due to it’s nice content
Excellent way of describing, and nice piece of writing to get data about my presentation subject
matter, which i am going to deliver in college.
This page really has all the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog
post. It was funny. Keep on posting!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read
more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I
am going to inform her.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this web site
are really awesome for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Hurrah! At last I got a website from where I know how to truly take valuable data
concerning my study and knowledge.
constantly i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I
am reading at this place.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by
searching for ig
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your web site by chance, and I’m shocked why
this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
I visit everyday a few web sites and blogs to read articles or reviews, but this webpage offers feature based writing.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find
out where u got this from. thank you
I am in fact thankful to the holder of this web page who has shared this enormous post at here.