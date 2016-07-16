Autoridades celebran el 16 de Julio

Autoridades nacionales, departamentales y municipales participaron la mañana del sábado en la entrega de las ofrendas florales en plaza Murillo, por los 207 años de la Revolución del 16 de julio de 1809 que fue encabezada por Pedro Domingo Murillo.
Después del acto, se celebró una ceremonia interreligiosa en el mismo lugar.
La ceremonia protocolar se realizó a los pies del monumento de don Pedro Domingo Murillo donde además fueron colocadas las urnas con los restos de los protomártires paceños. La banda y una columna de los Colorados de Bolivia acompañaron el acto.
Entre los participantes estuvieron el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera, el Alcalde paceño Luis Revilla, el gobernador de La Paz Félix Patzi, el presidente del Concejo Municipal Pedro Susz, legisladores, el Alto Mando Militar y Policial, algunos ministros de Estado, concejales y autoridades nacionales, departamentales y municipales.
Las ofrendas florales fueron colocadas por representantes de instituciones públicas, entidades civiles, órganos del Estado, de las Fuerzas Armadas, entre otras.
Algunas de las instituciones que entregaron ofrendas florales fueron el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz, Círculo Social, Amigos de la Ciudad, Rotary Club La Paz, Comité Cívico pro departamento de La Paz, Colegio de Politólogos de La Paz, Distribuidora de Electricidad de La Paz, Asamblea Departamental de Tarija, Asamblea Departamental de Beni, Órgano Judicial de La Paz, Comando General de La Paz, la Armada Boliviana, El Comando General de la Fuerza Aérea, el Comando General del Ejército, el Comando en Jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas, el Comité Cívico Cultural Paceño, diversos ministerio del Estado Plurinacional, Procuraduría, entre otras.
Finalizada la entrega de las ofrendas se izaron de las banderas. El Vicepresidente se encargó del emblema nacional; el presidente del Senado José Alberto Gonzales, de la whipala y el alcalde Revilla y el gobernador Patzi, de las paceñas. Posteriormente se entonó el himno a La Paz y se celebró una ceremonia interreligiosa que reunió a representantes de diversas iglesias que dieron un mensaje de unidad y hermandad.
Cuando son las 10.12 las guarniciones castrenses hacen su paso por el palco de honor formado y posteriormente se tiene programado una misa en la Catedral Metropolitana y luego, la tradicional procesión con la imagen de la Virgen del Carmen.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
