Fecha de publicación: Lunes 18 de julio de 2016 -- 09:20

Detienen a 18 transportistas que bloqueaban en la Doble Vía a La Guardia

Los transportistas iniciaron bloqueo de caminos esta madrugada. (Foto referencial)

Los transportistas iniciaron bloqueo de caminos esta madrugada. (Foto referencial)

El comandante de la Policía Departamental de Santa Cruz, Sabino Guzmán, informó el lunes que se detuvo a 18 transportistas que bloqueaban en la Doble Vía La Guardía.

“Se ha procedido a la detención de 18 personas que estaban en este punto de bloqueo”, dijo citado en el diario ‘El Deber’.

Aproximadamente a las 2 de la madrugada, un grupo de transportistas llegó hasta el kilómetro 13 de la Doble Vía a La Guardia, para cortar el paso y echó promontorios de tierra sobre el asfalto, lo que generó largas filas de vehículos en cuestión de minutos.

La Policía llegó al lugar para dialogar con los bloqueadores e intentar persuadirlos para que abandonen su protesta, pero sin ningún resultado, por lo que procedió al desbloqueo.

El transporte pesado nacional anunció que a partir de esta jornada comenzará a bloquear en todo el territorio, en exigencia de la liberación de los ocho transportistas detenidos en Sucre y por temas pendientes en el ámbito tributario.

Por su parte, el Gobierno, al margen del tema judicial, convocó al sector a dialogar a partir de las 9.00, en la ciudad de La Paz.

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, calificó de “injustificado” el bloqueo de vías del transporte y ratificó la convocatoria realizada al sector el sábado.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
