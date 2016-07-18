Detienen a 18 transportistas que bloqueaban en la Doble Vía a La Guardia

El comandante de la Policía Departamental de Santa Cruz, Sabino Guzmán, informó el lunes que se detuvo a 18 transportistas que bloqueaban en la Doble Vía La Guardía.
“Se ha procedido a la detención de 18 personas que estaban en este punto de bloqueo”, dijo citado en el diario ‘El Deber’.
Aproximadamente a las 2 de la madrugada, un grupo de transportistas llegó hasta el kilómetro 13 de la Doble Vía a La Guardia, para cortar el paso y echó promontorios de tierra sobre el asfalto, lo que generó largas filas de vehículos en cuestión de minutos.
La Policía llegó al lugar para dialogar con los bloqueadores e intentar persuadirlos para que abandonen su protesta, pero sin ningún resultado, por lo que procedió al desbloqueo.
El transporte pesado nacional anunció que a partir de esta jornada comenzará a bloquear en todo el territorio, en exigencia de la liberación de los ocho transportistas detenidos en Sucre y por temas pendientes en el ámbito tributario.
Por su parte, el Gobierno, al margen del tema judicial, convocó al sector a dialogar a partir de las 9.00, en la ciudad de La Paz.
El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, calificó de “injustificado” el bloqueo de vías del transporte y ratificó la convocatoria realizada al sector el sábado.
LA PAZ/Fides
