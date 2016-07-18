Vicepresidente acusa al transporte pesado de antipatria

El bloqueo determinado por el transporte pesado de carga va tomando cuerpo de a poco en Cochabamba este lunes, mientras el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera afirmó el que la decisión de bloquear las vías va en “contra ruta” de la labor que desarrolla la delegación boliviana en Chile.
Los reportes de Radio Fides indican que en el kilómetro 17 en la carretera a Cochabamba – Santa Cruz comenzó el primer corte de vía de los transportistas cochabambinos.
En el resto del país hay una amplió despliegue de la Policía que está impidiendo que los camiones tomen las vías e impidan el libre tránsito de vehículos.
En casi todas las carreteras hay camiones desplazados a los costados de las vías esperando la orden para bloquearlas.
“La medida de los transportistas es una actitud contraproducente frente a la delegación boliviana que está en Chile”, indicó García Linera en conferencia de prensa, en la ciudad de La Paz.
García Linera manifestó que mientras el Gobierno busca proteger los intereses y derechos del transporte pesado, en el vecino país, algunos transportistas anuncian bloqueos; sin embargo, informó que hacia las 9:00 las rutas se encontraban expeditas.
“Es una decisión equivocada, es un contrasentido, es una decisión que tiene hasta rasgos antipatriotas”, mencionó.
Explicó que el tema del enjuiciamiento de los dirigentes no es de responsabilidad del Gobierno, y sugirió que los transportistas sigan los procedimientos pertinentes si quieren la liberación de sus representantes.
Las terminales de buses de Cochabamba y La Paz determinaron suspender las salidas.
LA PAZ/Fides
