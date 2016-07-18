Turquía: “Militares Suicidas”

Martes 19 julio 2016.
El fallido Golpe Militar en Turquía el pasado viernes fue ejecutado por generales “suicidas” sin posibilidades de éxito, según informes reservados. Buscaron evitar la purga del alto mando. Les salió el tiro por la culata.
Turquía forma parte de la Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte (OTAN) desde 1953 y cuenta con las Fuerzas Armadas más poderosas de esa Organización en Europa. Tienen 500.000 militares. La mayor parte en el Ejército. Su Fuerza Aérea dispone de 544 aviones con 60.000 hombres, mientras su Marina cuenta con 54.000 miembros y 135 buques de diverso tipo. La mayor parte de su equipo militar es de Estados Unidos.
El Presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan dirige el país con mano dura y muy escasa tolerancia a la prensa libre. Eso determina frustración en sectores turcos. El mandatario ha transformado el laicismo alentado por el fundador del Estado, Mustafá Kemal Ataturk, en un islamismo secante. Los militares, según Ataturk, son los garantes del Estado laico. Erdogan ignora ese legado institucional.
El principal enemigo de Erdogan es su antiguo mentor, Fetulá Gulen, residente ahora en Estados Unidos y personalidad prestigiosa. El gobierno le responsabiliza del reciente Golpe Militar y exige su extradición pese al rechazo de Washington.
De momento las detenciones entre militares, jueces y fiscales han superado ya las 6.000 personas en una “limpieza” institucional sin precedentes para que nadie se atreva a criticar a Erdogan, fortalecido ahora, pero con problemas futuros por su autoritarismo. Su proyecto de ingreso en la Unión Europea es sin fecha, sobre todo tras las detenciones de estos días. Las dictaduras no caben allá, sólo las democracias institucionalizadas.
Gracias, epi
