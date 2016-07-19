Fecha de publicación: Martes 19 de julio de 2016 -- 17:30

Choquehuanca: “Hemos podido constatar atropellos a transportistas bolivianos”

Conferencia de prensa del Canciller, David Choquehuanca. (Senado)

Conferencia de prensa del Canciller, David Choquehuanca. (Senado)

“Hemos podido constatar atropellos a transportistas bolivianos”, aseguró la tarde martes el canciller boliviano, David Choquehuanca, tras la visita realizada al puerto de Antofagasta. En la oportunidad también dijo  que se pudo confirmar incumplimiento al Tratado de 1904 en los que incurriría Chile.

“Se verificó existencia de normas sanitarias discriminatorias para la carga boliviana, el incumplimiento de otorgar a Bolivia almacenamiento gratuito de carga para exportación y el incumplimiento de compromisos de asfaltar pisos de acopio de mineral boliviano”, dijo en conferencia de prensa la cabeza de las relaciones exteriores bolivianas.

Choquehuanca agregó que la “carga boliviana debe pagar multa si permanece en puerto más de 72 horas, carga chilena no paga (…) Hay imposición de tarifas arancelarias, que se ha incrementado hasta en un 300 por ciento”.

El Canciller planteó que una solución para frenar estas irregularidades sería la construcción de un puerto con administración boliviana y puso como antecedente el puerto exclusivo de la empresa minera San Cristóbal en Antofagasta.

“Nosotros estamos dispuestos a invertir en construir nuestro propio puerto”, puntualizó Choquehuanca.

Al concluir la conferencia de prensa entonaron la Marcha Naval como forma de resumen de su visita.

ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE/Fides

11 comments on “Choquehuanca: “Hemos podido constatar atropellos a transportistas bolivianos”

  1. It’s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared
    this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this.

    Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  2. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who had been conducting a little research
    on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast due to
    the fact that I discovered it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this issue here on your website.

    Responder

  5. Hi! I’ve been reading your site for a long time now and finally
    got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Tx!
    Just wanted to say keep up the good work!

    Responder

  8. My family members every time say that I am killing my
    time here at net, except I know I am getting familiarity all the time by reading thes nice articles.

    Responder

  9. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have
    found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I hope to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me.

    Great job.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>