Choquehuanca: “Hemos podido constatar atropellos a transportistas bolivianos”

“Hemos podido constatar atropellos a transportistas bolivianos”, aseguró la tarde martes el canciller boliviano, David Choquehuanca, tras la visita realizada al puerto de Antofagasta. En la oportunidad también dijo que se pudo confirmar incumplimiento al Tratado de 1904 en los que incurriría Chile.
“Se verificó existencia de normas sanitarias discriminatorias para la carga boliviana, el incumplimiento de otorgar a Bolivia almacenamiento gratuito de carga para exportación y el incumplimiento de compromisos de asfaltar pisos de acopio de mineral boliviano”, dijo en conferencia de prensa la cabeza de las relaciones exteriores bolivianas.
Choquehuanca agregó que la “carga boliviana debe pagar multa si permanece en puerto más de 72 horas, carga chilena no paga (…) Hay imposición de tarifas arancelarias, que se ha incrementado hasta en un 300 por ciento”.
El Canciller planteó que una solución para frenar estas irregularidades sería la construcción de un puerto con administración boliviana y puso como antecedente el puerto exclusivo de la empresa minera San Cristóbal en Antofagasta.
“Nosotros estamos dispuestos a invertir en construir nuestro propio puerto”, puntualizó Choquehuanca.
Al concluir la conferencia de prensa entonaron la Marcha Naval como forma de resumen de su visita.
ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE/Fides
