Derechos Humanos se retira del caso Porvenir

La Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de Bolivia (APDHB) determinó retirar la acusación contra Leopoldo Fernández en el proceso como “Masacre del Porvenir”, según memorial presentado ante instancias judiciales el lunes por la presidenta de esa instancia, Amparo Carvajal.
“La activación y promoción de causas en defensa de derechos humanos no puede resultar justa o devenir en un resultado justo si el procedimiento instaurado para la verificación de los hechos delictivos violatorios de derechos humanos y en la determinación de los autores de esos hechos delictivos no se respeten derechos y garantías de los involucrados, no se generen actos eficientes de investigación ni se someten a causas de búsqueda de la verdad material en el marco del respeto al debido proceso y al juez natural”, alega esa instancia.
Explicó que “las principales víctimas e impulsores iniciales del proceso retiraron sus acusaciones y piden la absolución de los imputados, a quienes reconocen como inocentes o no responsables de los hechos de los que son juzgados”. Resalta además que una “sentencia de condena a toda costa, no es lo mismo que justicia”.
Asimismo, señaló que deja también sin efecto la representación que ejercía el abogado Juan Alípaz Aparicio, que oficiaba de acusador particular durante la última etapa.
Carvajal argumenta en su memorial, que concluyó la producción de las pruebas de cargo y de descargo, “sin que se hubiera logrado cumplir por parte de la acusación con la presentación de pruebas que sean útiles y conducentes a destruir el estado de inocencia de los acusados”.
El Ministerio Público pidió 30 años de cárcel para Leopoldo Fernández, Juan Marcelo Mejido, Herman Justiniano y Evin Ventura, acusados de los delitos de terrorismo y asesinato en grado de complicidad.
LA PAZ/Agencias
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a
famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog
and wished to say that I’ve really loved surfing around your blog
posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I
hope you write again soon!
Appreciation to my father who told me concerning this blog, this weblog is truly amazing.
Hello, yeah this piece of writing is genuinely
fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
This post is really a good one it helps new
internet visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in fact was once
a enjoyment account it. Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep in touch?
I’m really inspired along with your writing talents and
also with the format in your weblog. Is that this a paid topic or did
you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a nice
blog like this one today..
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I find
this matter to be really one thing which I believe I might
by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex
and very extensive for me. I am looking ahead for your subsequent
submit, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
We stumbled over here coming from a different
website and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking over your web page again.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website
thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my web
site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web
host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks very nice blog!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to
come back later on. Cheers
I was pretty pleased to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for
this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you
book-marked to look at new things on your web site.
We stumbled over here coming from a different
website and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward
to looking at your web page for a second time.
I believe that is among the such a lot vital information for me.
And i am happy reading your article. But wanna statement on some normal things,
The site taste is perfect, the articles is in point of
fact excellent : D. Just right task, cheers
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you
be rich and continue to help others.
Hi, this weekend is good for me, because this moment i am
reading this enormous educational article here at my residence.
What’s up, constantly i used to check weblog posts here early in the
daylight, since i love to find out more and more.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth used to be a enjoyment account it.
Look advanced to far introduced agreeable from you! However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact
was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have developed some nice
procedures and we are looking to swap methods with
other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Excellent article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site.
Keep up the great writing.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was
entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information!
Thanks!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you really understand what you are speaking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We will
have a hyperlink trade agreement between us
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging and
site-building then i suggest him/her to pay a quick visit this web site,
Keep up the pleasant job.
First of all I would like to say great blog! I had a quick
question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost just trying
to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Cheers!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme.
Many thanks
I’m not positive the place you are getting your info,
however good topic. I needs to spend some time finding out
more or figuring out more. Thank you for fantastic information I used to be searching
for this information for my mission.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my friends, as if like to read it then my friends will too.