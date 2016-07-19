Derechos Humanos se retira del caso Porvenir

La Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de Bolivia (APDHB) determinó retirar la acusación contra Leopoldo Fernández en el proceso como “Masacre del Porvenir”, según memorial presentado ante instancias judiciales el lunes por la presidenta de esa instancia, Amparo Carvajal.

“La activación y promoción de causas en defensa de derechos humanos no puede resultar justa o devenir en un resultado justo si el procedimiento instaurado para la verificación de los hechos delictivos violatorios de derechos humanos y en la determinación de los autores de esos hechos delictivos no se respeten derechos y garantías de los involucrados, no se generen actos eficientes de investigación ni se someten a causas de búsqueda de la verdad material en el marco del respeto al debido proceso y al juez natural”, alega esa instancia.

Explicó que “las principales víctimas e impulsores iniciales del proceso retiraron sus acusaciones y piden la absolución de los imputados, a quienes reconocen como inocentes o no responsables de los hechos de los que son juzgados”. Resalta además que una “sentencia de condena a toda costa, no es lo mismo que justicia”.

Asimismo, señaló que deja también sin efecto la representación que ejercía el abogado Juan Alípaz Aparicio, que oficiaba de acusador particular durante la última etapa.

Carvajal argumenta en su memorial, que concluyó la producción de las pruebas de cargo y de descargo, “sin que se hubiera logrado cumplir por parte de la acusación con la presentación de pruebas que sean útiles y conducentes a destruir el estado de inocencia de los acusados”.

El Ministerio Público pidió 30 años de cárcel para Leopoldo Fernández, Juan Marcelo Mejido, Herman Justiniano y Evin Ventura, acusados de los delitos de terrorismo y asesinato en grado de complicidad.

