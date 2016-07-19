Fecha de publicación: Martes 19 de julio de 2016 -- 13:08

Gobierno convoca a la COB a dialogar sobre Enatex

Marcha de los fabriles. (APG)

Marcha de los fabriles. (APG)

El ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso, informó el martes que se convocó a la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) a retomar el diálogo para zanjar el conflicto generado por el cierre de la estatal Empresa Nacional Textil (Enatex), para esta tarde a las 18h00, en la Vicepresidencia del Estado.

“Para las 18.00 del día de hoy martes en instalaciones de la Vicepresidencia del Estado Plurinacional los invitamos a los compañeros de la COB a quienes esperamos para poder avanzar en la reunión”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.

Trigoso dijo que se envió una carta al secretario ejecutivo de esa organización sindical, Guido Mitma, en la que se establece: “En representación del Gobierno, mediante la presente tengo a bien invitar a Ud. a reiniciar el diálogo respecto al conflicto surgido por el D. S. 2765 de 14 de mayo de 2016″.

Indicó que otro temas que se prevé analizar es el régimen laboral del Servicio Nacional Textil (Senatex).

En mayo el Gobierno decretó el cierre de Enatex mediante el Decreto 2765 y la COB pidió la reincorporación de 180 trabajadores, bajo la Ley General del Trabajo.

26 comments on “Gobierno convoca a la COB a dialogar sobre Enatex

  2. I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
    internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  3. Heya! I’m at work surfing around your blog
    from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward
    to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!

    Responder

  4. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed
    surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very
    soon!

    Responder

  5. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to
    be actually something which I think I would never
    understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.

    I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of
    it!

    Responder

  6. After I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
    checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get four emails
    with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

    Responder

  7. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better!
    Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send this post to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a great read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  13. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely useful info particularly the remaining phase :) I take care of such
    info much. I was seeking this particular information for a long
    time. Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  14. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I
    provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the exact same area of
    interest as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this alright with you.
    Thank you!

    Responder

  16. I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can not to find your
    email subscription link or newsletter service.

    Do you have any? Kindly let me understand in order that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  22. I like the valuable info you supply on your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again right here frequently.
    I’m somewhat certain I will be informed many new stuff right right here!
    Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  24. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation;
    we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to trade strategies with other
    folks, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  26. That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional
    blogger. I have joined your feed and stay up for in quest of extra of your
    excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your
    web site in my social networks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>