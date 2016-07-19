Gobierno convoca a la COB a dialogar sobre Enatex

El ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso, informó el martes que se convocó a la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) a retomar el diálogo para zanjar el conflicto generado por el cierre de la estatal Empresa Nacional Textil (Enatex), para esta tarde a las 18h00, en la Vicepresidencia del Estado.
“Para las 18.00 del día de hoy martes en instalaciones de la Vicepresidencia del Estado Plurinacional los invitamos a los compañeros de la COB a quienes esperamos para poder avanzar en la reunión”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.
Trigoso dijo que se envió una carta al secretario ejecutivo de esa organización sindical, Guido Mitma, en la que se establece: “En representación del Gobierno, mediante la presente tengo a bien invitar a Ud. a reiniciar el diálogo respecto al conflicto surgido por el D. S. 2765 de 14 de mayo de 2016″.
Indicó que otro temas que se prevé analizar es el régimen laboral del Servicio Nacional Textil (Senatex).
En mayo el Gobierno decretó el cierre de Enatex mediante el Decreto 2765 y la COB pidió la reincorporación de 180 trabajadores, bajo la Ley General del Trabajo.
