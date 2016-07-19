Fecha de publicación: Martes 19 de julio de 2016 -- 17:26

Seis años de cárcel para feminicida de 17 años

El momento de la captura del adolescente de 17 años. (Archivo: Correo del Sur)

El momento de la captura del adolescente de 17 años. (Archivo: Correo del Sur)

El fiscal de distrito de Chuquisaca, Roberto Ramírez, informó que el Juzgado Mixto de Villa Abecia sentenció a seis años de cárcel al adolescente C.A.C.C. de 17 años quien fue hallado culpable del delito de feminicidio contra la estudiante Carola Ortega Cruz del municipio de Camargo.

“Después de que el Ministerio Público ha concluido las indagaciones se determinó por todos los elementos probatorios que el presunto autor de este hecho es el menor quien le quitó la vida a esta menor de 17 años”, dijo el Fiscal.

Según las investigaciones, Carola Ortega Cruz de 17 años mantenía una relación sentimental con el acusado quien le quitó la vida argumentando que la adolescente lo estaba chantajeando con un supuesto embarazo.

El 24 de marzo de este año, el cuerpo de Carola fue encontrado sin vida y con varios signos de violencia en la quebrada de Tota, cerca al exmatadero municipal, en inmediaciones del domicilio de la víctima en el municipio de Camargo.

“El juez ha dictado la sentencia correspondiente declarando a este menor culpable del lamentable hecho de feminicidio, la pena máxima que se puede esperar es seis años en razón a que es una personas menor de edad”, explicó Ramírez.

CHUQUISACA/Fides

,
