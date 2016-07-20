Adolescente asesina a su hermano mayor a picotazos

Un adolescente de 14 años asesinó a picotazos a su hermano mayor de 23 años en la noche del pasado martes en la zona paceña de Chamoco Chico, según informó la directora de la Defensoría de la Niñez del municipio de La Paz, Consuelo Torres.
“En la noche del martes nos reportaron un hecho de violencia en la zona de Chamoco Chico, donde un menor de 14 años asesinó a su hermano mayor a picotazos, como reacción a la mala relación que tenía con su pariente. Los dos vivían solos desde hace un par de años según indicó el menor en su declaración, tiempo en que quedaron huérfanos”, detalló Torres.
Para la funcionaria llamó la atención que “el menor reconoce la autoría del delito y sostuvo que fue una reacción ante la mala relación con su hermano mayor, quien también parece que era su apoderado”, continuó Torres.
Indicó que el menor está detenido pero recibe apoyo psicológico de manera permanente, mientras la Fiscal encargada del tema concluye con la investigación del caso y prepara la presentación del caso ante un juez penal, quien deberá determinar la internación en un centro de detención ante el reconocimiento de culpa del adolescente.
LA PAZ/Fides
