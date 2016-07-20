Médicos marcharon contra la justicia

La marcha de ‘mandiles blancos’ convocada por el Colegio Médico de Bolivia se realizó esta mañana en La Paz como medida complementaria al paro de 24 horas que se cumple a nivel nacional en demanda a la liberación de sus colegas detenidos en Santa Cruz por supuesta mala praxis.
Cerca de 300 galenos colegiados y de distintos sindicatos se concentraron en el Hospital de Clínicas, en Miraflores, para dar inicio a la movilización que pasó por el puente de las Américas hasta llegar al centro.
“Los médicos no estamos haciendo daño a nuestra población sino todo lo contrario, los médicos pedimos la intervención de la ministra de Justicia (Virginia Velasco), para agilizar los procesos de nuestros colegas y que se haga una investigación correcta”, expresó durante la manifestación el presidente del colegio médico, Aníbal Cruz.
La marcha enfatizó su reclamo a la altura de las oficinas del Ministerio de Justicia y tropezó por ese mismo lugar con una protesta encabezada por el Comité de Lucha Contra la Negligencia Médica y familiares de las víctimas de personas afectadas por aparente mala praxis.
Los médicos exigen un proceso justo para la anestesióloga Natalia Velasco y los doctores Rony Monasterios y Fabián Barja, acusados y aprendidos en el penal de Palmasola, por supuesta negligencia médica, después de una intervención quirúrgica que dejó en estado vegetativo a Martín Pérez, informó la agencia.
LA PAZ/Fides
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so
much, However I am having troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else getting the same RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my
blog so i came to go back the choose?.I am trying to in finding issues to improve my web site!I suppose its adequate to use a few
of your ideas!!
This website truly has all the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Thanks very nice blog!
Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing
like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted
at this web page is actually good.
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this post at this
web page.
Keep this going please, great job!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come
back down the road. All the best
First of all I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like
to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear
your mind before writing. I have had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted just
trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Appreciate it!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare
to see a great blog like this one these days.
I do believe all of the concepts you’ve introduced to your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters.
Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and
share opinions. Great website, continue the good work!
Hi friends, how is everything, and what you want to
say regarding this article, in my view its really awesome for me.