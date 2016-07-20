Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 20 de julio de 2016 -- 17:53

Médicos marcharon contra la justicia

Marcha de los médicos en el frontis de La Fiscalía Departamental de La Paz. (APG)

La marcha de ‘mandiles blancos’ convocada por el Colegio Médico de Bolivia se realizó esta mañana en La Paz como medida complementaria al paro de 24 horas que se cumple a nivel nacional en demanda a la liberación de sus colegas detenidos en Santa Cruz por supuesta mala praxis.

Cerca de 300 galenos colegiados y de distintos sindicatos se concentraron en el Hospital de Clínicas, en Miraflores, para dar inicio a la movilización que pasó por el puente de las Américas hasta llegar al centro.

“Los médicos no estamos haciendo daño a nuestra población  sino todo lo contrario, los médicos pedimos la intervención de la ministra de Justicia (Virginia Velasco), para agilizar los procesos de nuestros colegas y que se haga una investigación correcta”, expresó durante la manifestación el presidente del colegio médico, Aníbal Cruz.

La marcha enfatizó su reclamo a la altura de las oficinas del Ministerio de Justicia y tropezó por ese mismo lugar con una protesta encabezada por el Comité de Lucha Contra la Negligencia Médica y familiares de las víctimas de personas afectadas por aparente mala praxis.

Los médicos exigen un proceso justo para la anestesióloga Natalia Velasco y los doctores Rony Monasterios y Fabián Barja, acusados y aprendidos en el penal de Palmasola, por supuesta negligencia médica, después de una intervención quirúrgica que dejó en estado vegetativo a Martín Pérez, informó la agencia.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>