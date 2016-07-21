Alcaldía retirará con grúas a vehículos estacionados en zonas prohibidas

Desde la próxima semana los vehículos que parqueen en los lugares no permitidos serán retirados con grúas como una forma de disminuir la congestión vehicular en la ciudad. Los infractores también pagarán 650 bolivianos por la multa, el uso del vehículo remolcador y del depósito edil, informó el secretario municipal de Movilidad, Ramiro Burgos.
Burgos explicó que se cuenta con dos grúas con las cuales se priorizarán las zonas de Miraflores, Centro y Sur.
“Esto apunta a despejar las vías principales de la ciudad de La Paz, debido a que los estacionamientos indebidos causan congestión, contribuyen al desorden, al caos vehicular en la ciudad de La Paz, esperamos contar con el apoyo de toda la población porque”, explicó la autoridad edil.
Agregó que los propietarios de vehículos infractores serán multados con 300 bolivianos y deberán pagar igual cantidad por el uso de la grúa. Una vez que el motorizado sea trasladado a un depósito ubicado en la zona Amor de Dios (Sur) se tendrá que cancelar 50 bolivianos diarios.
Burgos aclaró que las motocicletas estacionadas en lugares no autorizados también serán remolcadas y los propietarios deberán pagar el mismo monto establecido para los vehículos.
Procedimiento
Burgos explicó que una vez que se identifique que un vehículo esté estacionado indebidamente en una vía restringida, un funcionario de la Guardia Municipal de Transporte llamará con un megáfono, durante 10 a 15 minutos, al chofer del motorizado. Si la persona no aparece el vehículo será remolcado.
Respecto a una coordinación con el Organismo Operativo de Tránsito, Burgos explicó que se esperó “varios meses (…), ya no podemos esperar más, esos meses de espera hemos intentado coordinar varias veces”.
Agregó que las acciones que realizará la Alcaldía están amparadas en la Ley Municipal de Transporte 1518, su artículo, referida a los operativos de control de estacionamientos. “
Burgos apeló a las autoridades del Gobierno nacional, diplomáticos, miembros de la Policía e incluso de la propia Alcaldía para que respeten las normas de lo contrario también serán multados.
LA PAZ/Fides
