Declaración de Achacollo ante la Fiscalía en cuarto intermedio

El Ministerio Público determinó el jueves por la noche abrir un cuarto intermedio en las declaraciones de la exministra de Desarrollo Rural Nemesia Achacollo hasta el viernes a las 14.30. La exfuncionaria declaró por más de tres horas ante la comisión de fiscales que investiga el desvió de recursoso del Fondo de Desarrollo para los Pueblos Originarios y Comunidades Campesinas (Fondioc).
Según el abogado de la ex autoridad, Jorge Soliz Von Borries, Achacollo respondió 15 de las 40 preguntas del cuestionario preparado por los funcionarios del Ministerio Público.
“Hemos llegado hasta la pregunta 15 y hay elementos de prueba que hemos presentado nosotros como defensa técnica y esas pruebas tienen que ser valoradas por el Ministerio Público, en consecuencia, el día de mañana esta citada”, explicó el defensor de Achacollo.
El jurista insistió en la inocencia de su defendida, al asegurar que era el “directorio” del Fondo Indígena el que tomaba decisiones sobre la aprobación de proyectos y el desembolso de los recursos
Achacollo renunció a su cargo en septiembre de 2015, después que la interventora del Fondo Indígena, Larisa Lafuente, estableció un daño económico al Estado de al menos 102,2 millones de bolivianos por 743 proyectos inconclusos y 30 fantasmas.
LA PAZ
