El TCP rechaza acción de libertad de Gabriela Zapata

El Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP) rechazó una primera acción de libertad presentada por Gabriela Zapata, la ex pareja del presidente Evo Morales.
“La Sala Segunda (del Tribunal Constitucional) ha denegado la tutela solicitada en esta primera acción de libertad después de un análisis minucioso”, comunicó Oswaldo Valencia, presidente del TCP la mañana del jueves en Sucre.
El Magistrado sostuvo que la acción de libertad fue presentada por Zapata contra la directora del centro penitenciario de Miraflores, indicando que la funcionaria le impidió abandonar el reclusorio para someterse a un tratamiento médico y también negarle el ingreso de sus medicamentos.
Se supo que otros dos recursos presentados por Gabriela Zapata están en pleno trámite en el TCP ambos en la etapa de sorteo de sala. Uno fue presentado ante el Juzgado Contra la Violencia de la Mujer de La Paz y otro contra una Sala Penal Primera también de la Sede de Gobierno.
Gabriela Zapata se encuentra detenida desde el 27 de febrero acusada de ocho delitos entre los que sobresale el de enriquecimiento ilícito, daño económico al Estado y tráfico de personas.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
