Fecha de publicación: Viernes 22 de julio de 2016 -- 17:05

Desbaratan supuesta banda de falsificadores de facturas

Documentos secuestrado por la Policía. (SIN)

Tras seis meses de investigación, el Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales, con apoyo de la Policía y la Fiscalía, desarticuló una supuesta banda de falsificadores de facturas que operaba en la ciudad de Cochabamba clonando notas fiscales de contribuyentes y empresas. De manera preliminar se estima una defraudación de 10 millones de bolivianos según informó el presidente Ejecutivo del SIN, Mario Cazón Morales.

“Se ha desarticulado un grupo importante. Hemos dado un golpe fuerte, un golpe duro a estas personas que han estado vendiendo facturas de otras empresas. Nosotros vamos a ser querellantes pidiendo la sanción más dura, la cárcel (para los responsables)”, dijo, según una nota de prensa.

La Policía se incautó de gran cantidad de talonarios de facturas en blanco y de distintas personas y empresas. Los documentos embalados alcanzaron a llenar dos saquillos grandes. En operativo se realizó el jueves en un domicilio ubicado en la zona central de la ciudad de Cochabamba, avenida Ayacucho N° 235 entre calles Colombia y Ecuador, edificio Ecuador.

También se encontraron documentos originales de Números de Identificación Tributaria de contribuyentes y empresas, papel en blanco similar al utilizado para imprimir NIT, documentos con números de clave y usuarios de contribuyentes de la Oficina Virtual, archivadores con facturas en blanco de varios contribuyentes, documentación notificada del Servicio de impuestos Nacionales como PIET (Proveído de Inicio de Ejecución Tributaria) y resoluciones determinativas de diferentes contribuyentes, así como talonarios de facturas en blanco.

Se secuestraron 17 CPUs de computadoras, una laptop y se condujo a dependencias policiales al menos a 13 personas que trabajaban en el domicilio mencionado.

Todas estas acciones se realizaron bajo la dirección del Fiscal de Materia, Marco Gómez, investigadores de la división económico-financiero de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) y con la participación de servidores públicos de la Gerencia Grandes Contribuyentes (GRACO) de Cochabamba.

Las personas que fueron conducidas a la FELCC y prestaron sus declaraciones acompañadas de sus abogados, dijeron que fueron contratadas por el Gerente de la Consultora Aguilar y Asociados. Tras un compromiso de coadyuvar en la investigación, fueron liberadas pero citadas a declarar en detalle a partir del 26 de julio.

El Gerente de la Consultora se encuentra prófugo y la Policía activó un operativo de captura.

Cazón dijo que quienes falsifiquen y venden facturas falsas no sólo dañan a los contribuyentes, empresas y al Estado sino que incurren en los delitos de falsedad ideológica, falsedad material, uso de instrumento falsificado y enriquecimiento ilícito, penado con privación de libertad.

LA PAZ/Fides

