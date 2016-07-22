Paro médico nacional de 48 horas la próxima semana

El Consejo Médico Nacional determinó el viernes un paro nacional de 48 horas para el jueves y viernes de la siguiente semana exigiendo que la justicia de Santa Cruz deje en libertad a tres galenos encarcelados por supuesta mala praxis.
“De esta manera estamos pidiendo una respuesta inmediata por parte de la Ministra de Salud (Ariana Campero) que con su indiferencia cree que solucionará el conflicto y esta actitud causa molestia. Exigimos la libertad inmediata de nuestra colega”, sostuvo el presidente del Colegio de Médicos de Bolivia, Aníbal Cruz .
La médico Natalia Velasco es la anestesióloga que fue remitida el penal cruceño de Palmasola por un juez acusada de mala praxis médica, mientras tanto otros dos galenos se mantienen con detención domiciliaria.
El directivo médico informó que durante la medida de presión se garantizará la atención en los servicios de emergencia y la asistencia de los médicos a sus fuentes laborales.
Ante los descuentos anunciados por la Ministra de Salud, pidió que se reflexione la medida. “Hemos estado con nuestros pacientes y hemos asistido a nuestras fuentes laborales no corresponde un descuento”, dijo a tiempo de aclarar que ya que solo se suspendió la atención externa.
El sector exige que se conforme una comisión para el tratamiento de la Ley General de Salud, asimismo piden completar la normativa de Ley 3131 para el arbitraje a través de peritos y personal especializado.
“Nos están juzgando por presuntos casos sin el conocimiento necesario y por la presión de los parientes de los pacientes que algunas veces explican o relatan solo una parte del estado de sus familiares”, continuó.
El pasado miércoles se cumplió un paro de 24 horas a nivel nacional y que también tuvo marchas en las capitales de departamento.
