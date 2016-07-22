Fecha de publicación: Viernes 22 de julio de 2016 -- 16:23

Tiroteo en Múnich deja al menos siete muertos

El tiroteo dejó herido y muertos. (Infobae)

El tiroteo dejó herido y muertos. (Infobae)

Una decena de personas recibieron disparos este viernes por un ataque en un centro comercial de la ciudad alemana de Múnich (sur de Alemania), en lo que la Policía definió como un “ataque terrorista”, según citaron medios locales.

El diario local Süddeutsche Zeitung reportó que al menos 7 personas han perdido la vida. Imágenes de la televisión local también muestran decenas de vehículos de emergencia fuera del complejo.

Fotos en las redes sociales revelan el pánico en la zona, con personas corriendo para alejarse del lugar. Se trataría de tres hombres armados, según informó el Ministerio del Interior de Baviera. La policía afirma que los agresores están prófugos.

Además, las autoridades llamaron a evitar lugares públicos y confirmaron que fue cerrada la estación principal de la estación ferroviaria y fueron suspendidos todos los servicios de transporte de la ciudad.

“Por el momento tenemos una importante operación policial en OEZ. Por favor, evite el área alrededor del centro comercial”, dice el alerta de la Policía de Múnich en su cuenta de Twitter.

Una empleada del centro comercial, identificada por el nombre de Sabiha, dijo a The Washington Post haber visto a un hombre abrir fuego con lo que describió como un fusil de asalto y con algo parecido a un cinturón.

El ataque se produce una semana después de que un joven asilado de 17 años hiriera a pasajeros en un tren en la región de Baviera, un hecho reivindicado por Estado Islámico.

Los incidentes en el país se registran, además, tras un ataque en Niza, Francia, en las celebraciones del Día de la Bastilla, en las que un tunecino que conducía un camión embistió a una multitud, matando a 84 personas. Estado Islámico también tomó responsabilidad por ese hecho.

Tomado de Infobae

