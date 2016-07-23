Fecha de publicación: Sábado 23 de julio de 2016 -- 10:52

60 muertos en atentado en Afganistán

Lugar de la explosión. (Twitter)

Lugar de la explosión. (Twitter)

Al menos 60 personas murieron y 207 resultaron heridas tras hacerse explotar un suicida durante una manifestación de la minoría étnica hazara este sábado en Kabul, informaron a Efe fuentes oficiales.

El Estado Islámico se ha atribuido el ataque a través de su agencia de noticias Amaq. La explosión se produjo en la zona de Dehmazang de la capital afgana y “se teme que las víctimas sean más”, indicó una fuente policial que pidió el anonimato.

El ataque tuvo lugar durante una manifestación de miles de afganos, la mayoría hazaras, que discurría entre fuertes medidas de seguridad en protesta por un proyecto eléctrico del Gobierno que excluye a una provincia de esta minoría, de la rama islámica chií.

Las autoridades habían cercado el recorrido con la colocación de grandes contenedores y la marcha se había dirigido al palacio presencial, aunque el dispositivo de seguridad impidió el paso sin que se produjeran incidentes.

La comunidad hazara de Afganistán, un país predominante suní en el que los chiís conforman el 9 % de la población, ha sido objeto de diversos secuestros en grupo y asesinatos sectarios por parte de los talibanes y otros grupos insurgentes en los últimos dos años.

KABUL, AFGANISTÁN/Agencias

