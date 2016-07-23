Fecha de publicación: Sábado 23 de julio de 2016 -- 12:57

Productores de quinua se expanden al trópico

diversite-des-quinoas-cultivees-au-sud-de-l-altiplano-bolivienLos productores de quinua pretenden expandirse al trópico de Cochabamba mediante una variedad tropicalizada del grano  que desarrolla el Centro Internacional de la Quinua, informó su presidente Edgar Solíz.

“Se está trabajando con lo que es la quinua tropicalizada , vamos a ingresar a lo que es Santa Cruz y el trópico de Cochabamba con la quinua tropicalizada, y vamos a trabajar a nivel de red nacional tratando de ser una respuesta de productividad y de eficiencia”, continuó Solíz.

Dijo que en una segunda etapa se creará una semilla adecuada para Beni y Pando, con la intesión de que su producción se dedicada a la exportación.

El dirigente de los productores del “grano de oro” indicó que el primer centro de mejoramiento de quinua está situado en la población orureña de Paria y agregó que hay otros dos subcentros en los departamentos de Potosí y La Paz , además de una pequeña planta en la población de Salinas de Garcí y Mendoza en Oruro.

Solíz también indicó que el sembrado del cereal está en etapa de expansión en los departamentos de Cochabamba y Chuquisaca, que ya son parte de la red productiva.

LA PAZ/Fides

13 comments on “Productores de quinua se expanden al trópico

  2. magnificent submit, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t notice this.
    You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’
    base already!

    Responder

  3. Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how
    to make your site mobile friendly? My web site
    looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.

    If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!

    Responder

  5. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very useful information particularly the last part :) I maintain such
    info much. I was seeking this certain info for a long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>