Productores de quinua se expanden al trópico

Los productores de quinua pretenden expandirse al trópico de Cochabamba mediante una variedad tropicalizada del grano que desarrolla el Centro Internacional de la Quinua, informó su presidente Edgar Solíz.
“Se está trabajando con lo que es la quinua tropicalizada , vamos a ingresar a lo que es Santa Cruz y el trópico de Cochabamba con la quinua tropicalizada, y vamos a trabajar a nivel de red nacional tratando de ser una respuesta de productividad y de eficiencia”, continuó Solíz.
Dijo que en una segunda etapa se creará una semilla adecuada para Beni y Pando, con la intesión de que su producción se dedicada a la exportación.
El dirigente de los productores del “grano de oro” indicó que el primer centro de mejoramiento de quinua está situado en la población orureña de Paria y agregó que hay otros dos subcentros en los departamentos de Potosí y La Paz , además de una pequeña planta en la población de Salinas de Garcí y Mendoza en Oruro.
Solíz también indicó que el sembrado del cereal está en etapa de expansión en los departamentos de Cochabamba y Chuquisaca, que ya son parte de la red productiva.
LA PAZ/Fides
