La Cámara de Diputados, a través de su cuenta Twitter, informó el viernes en la noche de la reapertura de los garajes que utilizaban los transportistas bolivianos en el puerto de Arica, para estacionar sus motorizados en su paso para dejar o recoger carga de exportación e importación.
“Rehabilitan garaje de transportistas bolivianos en Arica, agradecen a Comitiva Boliviana que estuvo en Chile”, destaca la cuenta Twitter de la Cámara Baja.
“Emocionado por la reapertura del garaje Popeye. Yo, Willy Rodríguez y mi familia estamos reinaugurando el garaje. Doy gracias a toda la comisión del canciller Choquehuanca”, aseveró el administrador del estacionamiento en un video difundido y publicado por la Cámara de Diputados.
Autoridades chilenas clausuraron ese y otros garajes porque supuestamente no cumplían los requisitos que exigían sus normas.
La reapertura fue uno de los pedidos de la Comitiva Boliviana en su visita del pasado lunes y martes a la región de Arica
LA PAZ/ABI
