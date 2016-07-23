Fecha de publicación: Sábado 23 de julio de 2016 -- 10:52

Rehabilitan garaje de transportistas bolivianos en Arica

El puerto de Arica en Chile. (Diputados)

El puerto de Arica en Chile. (Camara de Diputados)

La Cámara de Diputados, a través de su cuenta Twitter, informó el viernes en la noche de la reapertura de los garajes que utilizaban los transportistas bolivianos en el puerto de Arica, para estacionar sus motorizados en su paso para dejar o recoger carga de exportación e importación.

“Rehabilitan garaje de transportistas bolivianos en Arica, agradecen a Comitiva Boliviana que estuvo en Chile”, destaca la cuenta Twitter de la Cámara Baja.

“Emocionado por la reapertura del garaje Popeye. Yo, Willy Rodríguez y mi familia estamos reinaugurando el garaje. Doy gracias a toda la comisión del canciller Choquehuanca”, aseveró el administrador del estacionamiento en un video difundido y publicado por la Cámara de Diputados.

Autoridades chilenas clausuraron ese y otros garajes porque supuestamente no cumplían los requisitos que exigían sus normas.

La reapertura fue uno de los pedidos de la Comitiva Boliviana en su visita del pasado lunes y martes a la región de Arica

LA PAZ/ABI

,
7 comments on “Rehabilitan garaje de transportistas bolivianos en Arica

  1. First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick
    question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested
    to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
    I’ve had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.

    I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to
    15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  2. I believe everything composed made a great deal of sense.
    But, what about this? what if you added a little content?
    I ain’t saying your content isn’t solid., however what if you added a post title
    that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Rehabilitan garaje de transportistas bolivianos en Arica is a little
    boring. You might glance at Yahoo’s home page and watch how
    they create post titles to grab viewers to open the links.

    You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab readers
    excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it
    could make your posts a little livelier.

    Responder

  6. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most
    blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>