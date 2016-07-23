Tres reos se fugan de penal de Cochabamba

Tres reos dos argentinos y uno chileno fugaron la mañana del sábado del penal cochabambino de San Antonio descolgándose por uno de los muros después de levantar parte del techo del sector dónde guardan detención, informó el comandante de la Policía de Cochabamba, coronel Luis Aguilar.
“Los fugados del reclusorio son: Matías Iván Urbina Molina de Chile, Johan Eduardo Vicencio Ramírez y José Cipriano Peña Toro de nacionalidad argentina, los tres estaban con detención preventiva desde el 21 de mayo por el delito de robo agravado”, indicó Aguilar a Radio Fides.
Dijo que el encargado de seguridad del penal se dio cuenta de la fuga por los ruidos que se daban en el techo del penal cerca de las 04.00 de este sábado, lo que movilizó al personal de guardia para intentar capturar a los reos evadidos y también de inmediato se llamó lista para determinar quiénes eran los fugados.
Según el relato del policía los tres evadidos lograron llegar hasta el techo de la parte sur del recinto carcelario y retiraron el techo para después descolgarse por uno de los muros y tomar rumbo a la zona sur de la capital cochabambina.
“De inmediato y una vez conocida la fuga se activó el Plan Z para capturar de los res prófugos y las unidades de inteligencia de toda la Policía están coordinado, también se reforzó la Policía Caminera para que realicen inspecciones más minuciosas en las salidas interdepartamentales”, continuó el jefe policial.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
