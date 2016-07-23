Fecha de publicación: Sábado 23 de julio de 2016 -- 11:53

Una niña con discapacidad era violada por su cuñado

Ingreso al penal de Morros Blancos de Tarija. (Archivo)

Una niña de 12 años con discapacidad visual era violada desde hace tres años por su cuñado en la ciudad de Tarija. El presunto violador fue detenido el jueves y sometido a audiencia de medidas cautelares el viernes en la noche y enviado por el juez de Instrucción Cautelar Primero en lo Penal, Guido Barrios, al penal de Morros Blancos con detención preventiva, informó el abogado de la víctima Alex Apaza.

“La niña ha sufrido la violación por cerca de tres años por parte de un pariente cercano, quien resulta ser el marido de su hermana mayor y habría sucedió en varias situaciones”, indicó Apaza.

El informe de la policía con base a la declaración de la niña indica que hace tres años su cuñado comenzó a acosarla con toqueteos que poco a poco se fueron transformados en agresiones más fuertes hasta concluir en la violación. Según el informe del médico forense la menor tuvo acceso carnal por lo menos desde hace tres años.

El Juez al concluir la audiencia lamentó que se repita el patrón de que el violador de una menor sea una persona de su círculo familiar, en este caso el cuñado. También se repite las amenazas del victimario para que la niña no lo denuncie, bajo el argumento que dejaría a la hermana.

“La persona sindicada prestaba servicios de transporte en un establecimiento escolar y esto agrava la situación del imputado porque ha estado en contacto con menores de edad, lo cual ha sido valorado por el juez”, manifestó Apaza.

La menor es apoyada por los especialistas de la Defensoría de la Niñez y Adolescencia de esta ciudad.

TARIJA/Fides

