Vicepresidente: Las FFAA están preparadas para defender Bolivia

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera afirmó en la graduación de oficiales de la Escuela de Cóndores del Ejército (Satinadores) que las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) están preparadas para defender la integridad territorial de Bolivia.
“Y lleven este mensaje; que Bolivia está de pie, que Bolivia se ha levantado, que nunca más nadie humillará a Bolivia, porque los bolivianos y sus Fuerzas Armadas están preparados para defender su dignidad, su territorio, sus recursos naturales y sus instituciones democráticas”, dijo a los graduados de quienes afirmó que “son la crema y nata de las Fuerzas Armadas, son lo mejor de la patria”.
García Linera dijo que Bolivia fue testigo del “complot” internacional: “Esta historia de debilitamiento económico se ha traducido en debilitamiento político y militar, pero esta historia ha terminado, esta trayectoria terrible de un país débil, atrasado que siempre está en el último lugar ha terminado”.
El Vicepresidente sostuvo que Bolivia podrá ser un país pacifista, pero no indefenso. “Pero debemos estar preparados para la defensa”.
LA PAZ/Fides y agencias
