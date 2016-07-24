Fecha de publicación: Domingo 24 de julio de 2016 -- 17:48

Evo reitera su intención de hablar con Bachelet

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa en la residencia. (ABI)

El Jefe de Estado boliviano se expresó de esa forma después de que el canciller chileno, Heraldo Muñoz, calificara el sábado como “un chiste” el llamado al diálogo que hizo Morales en los últimos días.

“Ofrecen ‘diálogo’ después de show…y siguen agravios. ¡Un chiste! Diálogo es c/respeto (principio elemental) y por conductos apropiados”, escribió Muñoz también en la red social.

Morales ha anunciado que apelará a Bachelet para resolver las dificultades que del comercio exterior boliviano en los puertos chilenos, porque considera que su homóloga no conoce esas dificultades.

El canciller David Choquehuanca, registró las denuncias de los camioneros y los exportadores en la visita realizada durante la semana pasada a los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta, que derivó en nuevas diferencias entre ambas naciones.

El viaje de Choquehuanca fue rechazado por las autoridades de Chile, con el argumento de que no siguió los conductos diplomáticos e intentó desafiar la soberanía causando protestas mutuas.

LA PAZ/Fides

