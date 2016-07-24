Evo reitera su intención de hablar con Bachelet

El Jefe de Estado boliviano se expresó de esa forma después de que el canciller chileno, Heraldo Muñoz, calificara el sábado como “un chiste” el llamado al diálogo que hizo Morales en los últimos días.
“Ofrecen ‘diálogo’ después de show…y siguen agravios. ¡Un chiste! Diálogo es c/respeto (principio elemental) y por conductos apropiados”, escribió Muñoz también en la red social.
Morales ha anunciado que apelará a Bachelet para resolver las dificultades que del comercio exterior boliviano en los puertos chilenos, porque considera que su homóloga no conoce esas dificultades.
El canciller David Choquehuanca, registró las denuncias de los camioneros y los exportadores en la visita realizada durante la semana pasada a los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta, que derivó en nuevas diferencias entre ambas naciones.
El viaje de Choquehuanca fue rechazado por las autoridades de Chile, con el argumento de que no siguió los conductos diplomáticos e intentó desafiar la soberanía causando protestas mutuas.
LA PAZ/Fides
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, as i want enjoyment,
for the reason that this this web site conations actually nice funny information too.
I all the time used to read article in news
papers but now as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews,
thanks to web.
This website definitely has all the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
If some one wishes to be updated with most recent technologies after that he must be go to see this website and be up to
date daily.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long
comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow,
just wanted to say excellent blog!
Hi there, I read your blogs daily. Your writing style is witty, keep up the good work!
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers
and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
Saved as a favorite, I love your blog!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing,
it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog audience have complained about my blog
not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
I visited multiple web pages except the audio feature for audio songs current at this web page is really
fabulous.
Hi there, after reading this awesome paragraph i am too happy to
share my familiarity here with colleagues.
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time
I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Awesome article.
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write
a little comment to support you.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you
continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site
so i came to return the desire?.I’m trying to in finding things to
enhance my website!I assume its good enough to use a few of your
ideas!!
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking the time and actual effort to make a good
article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
I think everything said made a great deal of sense. But, what about
this? suppose you typed a catchier post title? I mean,
I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however
suppose you added a post title that makes people want more?
I mean RadioFides.com | Evo reitera su intención de hablar con Bachelet is a little boring.
You ought to look at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create post titles to grab
people to click. You might add a video or a related pic or
two to grab readers excited about what you’ve
written. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a little livelier.
Great article! We will be linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand
new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable
information to work on. You have done an impressive process and our entire
neighborhood might be thankful to you.