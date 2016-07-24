Fecha de publicación: Domingo 24 de julio de 2016 -- 18:26

La UMSA comienza su fiesta folclórica

La fraternidad Tinkus Puros en la prentrada universitaria. (APG)

La fraternidad Tinkus Puros en la prentrada universitaria. (APG)

Por más de 12 horas 63 fraternidades realizaron la preentrada folclórica de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) por la avenida René Zabaleta Mercado, cambio de recorrido que causó muchas molestias a las conductores que no fueron advertidos con la debida antelación del cierre de la vía.

Los organizadores trataron de evitar que los bailarines consuman bebidas alcohólicas durante el recorrido o al final de esto, pero pese a los controles los comerciantes se dieron modos para vender y que algunos bailarines estén ebrios.

Este ensayo callejero sirvió también para que funcionarios de la Alcaldía y efectivos de la Policía mejoren la coordinación para la entrada a realizarse el sábado 30 de julio por un recorrido que inicia en el ingreso de la autopista La Paz – El Alto y concluye en la avenida Simón Bolívar.

entrada_universitaria_1120160724LA PAZ/Fides

34 comments on “La UMSA comienza su fiesta folclórica

  1. When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her mind that
    how a user can know it. Therefore that’s why this article is
    amazing. Thanks!

    Responder

  3. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to
    assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  9. Thank you for some other informative website. Where else
    may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal
    manner? I have a project that I’m simply now running on, and I have been on the glance out for such
    information.

    Responder

  11. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the
    screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but
    I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
    Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks

    Responder

  12. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year
    and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into
    it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  16. You made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about
    the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

    Responder

  17. Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info
    on your page. Im really impressed by your site.

    Hello there, You’ve performed a great job.
    I’ll certainly digg it and individually recommend to my friends.

    I am confident they will be benefited from this web
    site.

    Responder

  18. After exploring a handful of the articles on your web site, I seriously like your way
    of writing a blog. I added it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website as well and tell me
    what you think.

    Responder

  20. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get
    that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Chrome.
    Superb Blog!

    Responder

  22. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  24. I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using?

    I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest site and I would like to
    find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?

    Responder

  26. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did
    you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create
    my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    thanks

    Responder

  27. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
    My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would really benefit
    from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok
    with you. Cheers!

    Responder

  32. You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read through something like this before.
    So good to find another person with some genuine thoughts on this topic.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one
    thing that is needed on the internet, someone with some originality!

    Responder

  34. Admiring the commitment you put into your blog and detailed information you present.
    It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed
    information. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your
    RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>