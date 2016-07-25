Gobernador de La Paz en huelga de hambre

El gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi, se declaró este lunes en huelga de hambre, exigiendo que el Gobierno central entregue el cuatro por ciento de los ingresos por coparticipación tributaria a este departamento.
“Hemos decidido entrar en huelga de hambre, por el4% de coparticipación tributaria, para encarar obras de gran impacto y las competencia que le ha asignado (a la Gobernación) la ley marco de autonomías”, dijo.
El Gobernador indicó que continuará con su actividad cotidiana pese a estas cumpliendo con la medida de presión, también aclaró que ninguno de los funcionarios del gobierno departamental ingresará en huelga de hambre, porque deben cumplir con sus tareas.
Después invitó a todos los sectores sociales de La Paz a sumarse a esta medida de protesta en defensa del desarrollo de la región ante la indiferencia del Gobierno.
Recordó que el 30 de mayo envió una carta al presidente Evo Morales para que lo reciba en audiencia y le permita explicarle las propuestas de su administración para mejorar los ingresos del departamento y ejecutar obras de alto impacto.
Entre las propuestas del Gobernador para mejorar los ingresos de La Paz están que la administración y recaudación del peaje de la autopista pasen al gobierno departamental al igual que la del teleférico.
Según Patzy el presupuesto de la Gobernación de La Paz es 300 bolivianos, insuficientes para afrontar obras de impacto.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if
you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything
you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me
mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We
are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer,
may test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a big section of folks will leave
out your great writing because of this problem.
Thanks to my father who shared with me concerning this weblog, this weblog
is in fact amazing.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, only pay a quick visit this
website every day because it gives feature contents, thanks
I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this
blog. I really hope to see the same high-grade
blog posts by you in the future as well. In truth, your
creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog
now 😉
Great article. I am facing many of these issues as well..
My relatives all the time say that I am wasting my time here at
net, but I know I am getting experience every day by reading such nice content.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Having read this I believed it was rather
enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and energy to
put this article together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
I constantly emailed this weblog post page to all my associates,
because if like to read it afterward my links will too.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem
still exists.
Useful information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident,
and I’m surprised why this accident didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Hi to every single one, it’s truly a pleasant for me to go to see this website, it consists
of useful Information.
I got this web site from my buddy who shared with me about this
site and at the moment this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative content at this place.
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, therefore he/she wants
to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
If you desire to get much from this article then you have to apply these techniques to
your won blog.
Hi, yeah this article is in fact good and I have learned lot of
things from it regarding blogging. thanks.
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Hello I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I
was researching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless
I am here now and would just like to say thanks
for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb
job.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
kudos
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit
this web site on regular basis to get updated from newest news.
Keep on writing, great job!
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I will certainly
digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.
Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful
information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
That is really attention-grabbing, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in search of
more of your great post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my
social networks
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Excellent article! We will be linking to this great
post on our website. Keep up the great writing.
After looking at a number of the blog articles on your web page, I truly appreciate
your technique of writing a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will
be checking back soon. Please visit my website as well and tell me how you feel.
Good post! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Your mode of telling the whole thing in this post is really nice, all can without difficulty be aware of
it, Thanks a lot.
Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg
it and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Wonderful article! That is the type of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet.
Shame on the search engines for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and consult with my site . Thanks =)
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout
of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I have read so many articles or reviews about the blogger lovers
except this piece of writing is in fact a nice piece of writing, keep it
up.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes which will make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Hi, just wanted to say, I liked this post. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
Superb blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where
I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals
that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me
know. Bless you!
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads
up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He was entirely right.
This put up actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just
how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a
brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with
useful information to work on. You have done an impressive process and our whole neighborhood will likely be thankful to you.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively
helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different customers like its
helped me. Good job.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting
for your next post thanks once again.
I think that everything composed made a ton of sense.
However, consider this, what if you composed a catchier post title?
I am not saying your content is not good., but suppose you
added a title that grabbed people’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com
| Gobernador de La Paz en huelga de hambre is a little plain. You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they
create article titles to get viewers interested.
You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab people interested about everything’ve
got to say. In my opinion, it might bring your website a little livelier.
Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading
properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
First off I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior
to writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost
simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Many thanks!
Cytotec Pour Planning Familial [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/buying-clomid-online.php]Buying Clomid Online[/url] Viagra Generika Billig Kaufen Mexican Pharmacy Online [url=http://furos.xyz/furosemide-tablets.php]Furosemide Tablets[/url] Will Doxycycline Thin Blod Purchase Metformin On Line [url=http://clom1.xyz/how-to-order-clomid.php]How To Order Clomid[/url] Viagra On Line Con Mastercard Kamagra Alcohol [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-or-viagra.php]Levitra Or Viagra[/url] Order Cipro 500 Mg Tablets Viagra Kaufen In Osterreich [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/buy-dapoxetine-priligy-online.php]Buy Dapoxetine Priligy Online[/url] Cialis Billig Kaufen Ohne Rezept Sans Ordonnance Amoxicillin Pharmacie Gracieux Ans [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-cost-uk.php]Levitra Cost Uk[/url] Generic Provera Chewable Viagra Pills For Sale [url=http://al7.xyz/xenical-online.php]Xenical Online[/url] On Line Levaquin Mastercard Medication Buy Viagara With Goft Card [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cheap-viagra-online.php]Cheap Viagra Online[/url] Buy Xenical Uk Tretinoin Cream 0.1 [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/buy-generic-prednisone.php]Buy Generic Prednisone[/url] Cheap Kamagra Fast How Can I Buy Warfarin 90 5 Mg [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-generic-xenical-online.php]Buy Generic Xenical Online[/url] Purchasing Zentel Que Es La Cialis [url=http://clom1.xyz/generic-clomid-pills.php]Generic Clomid Pills[/url] Viagra Pfizer Uso Purchase Levitra Professional [url=http://5553pill.xyz/doxycycline-hyclate-50mg.php]Doxycycline Hyclate 50mg[/url] Amoxicillin 875 Mg For Ear Infections Dernier Exercice Plus Longue [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-online-usa.php]Viagra Online Usa[/url] Cytotec Pas Cher Comprar Viagra India [url=http://prop1.xyz/buy-fluoxetine-online.php]Buy Fluoxetine Online[/url] Priligy Forum 2010 Viagra Versand Packstation [url=http://antabusa.xyz/antabuse-order-online.php]Antabuse Order Online[/url] Buy Tadalafil Cheap How To Buy Cymbalta Cheap [url=http://nolva.xyz/online-nolvadex.php]Online Nolvadex[/url] Propecia Infertilidad Efectos Secundarios Canadianbreez [url=http://las1.xyz/generic-lasix-buy.php]Generic Lasix Buy[/url] Levitra Surdosage Birth Control Pill And Cephalexin [url=http://cial1.xyz/need-to-order-cialis.php]Need To Order Cialis[/url] Discount Viagra Fast Shipping Where To Buy Pyridium Medication Cod Only Store [url=http://kama1.xyz/kamagra-pill.php]Kamagra Pill[/url] Comment Obtenir Du Viagra Gratuitement Purchasing Zentel In Internet [url=http://amox1.xyz/map.php]Order Cheap Amoxil[/url] Donde Puedo Comprar Aciphex En Mexico Propecia Desventajas [url=http://al7.xyz/orlistat-tablets.php]Orlistat Tablets[/url] Prezzi Finasteride Propecia Online Prescription Xenical Without [url=http://buystrat.xyz/cheap-generic-strattera.php]Cheap Generic Strattera[/url] Cheap Celexa Online Cialis Generika 20mg Bestellen [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-cheap-zoloft.php]Buy Cheap Zoloft[/url] Levitra Generico Acquisto Farmacia Levitra Generika Online Bestellen [url=http://antabusa.xyz/best-antabuse-online.php]Best Antabuse Online[/url] Kamagra Safe Acheter Viagra Paris En Antony [url=http://amox1.xyz/amoxil-order.php]Amoxil Order[/url] Buy Cheap Metronidazole Cialis Quoi Sert [url=http://cial1.xyz/canadian-cheap-cialis.php]Canadian Cheap Cialis[/url] Buy Propecia Online From Canada Cheap Flovent [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-pill.php]Levitra Pill[/url] Buy Cialis Online Mastercard Topical Keflex [url=http://nolva.xyz/nolvadex-pills-for-sale.php]Nolvadex Pills For Sale[/url] Best Price For Generic Levitra Discount Plavix Coupons [url=http://prope1.xyz/propecia-for-men.php]Propecia For Men[/url] Canada Cephalexin For Pets Cephalexin In Treatment Of Dental Infections [url=http://buylevi.xyz/low-cost-levitra.php]Low Cost Levitra[/url] Order Viagra Onlines Cession Clomid [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/generic-deltasone-pills.php]Generic Deltasone Pills[/url] Venta Cialis Viagra Long Term Side Effects Of Propecia [url=http://nolva.xyz/buy-nolvadex-online-no-prescription.php]Buy Nolvadex Online No Prescription[/url] Propecia Para Mujeres Cialis Zollprobleme [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/purchase-dapoxetine-online.php]Purchase Dapoxetine Online[/url] Isotretinoin izotek Baltimore Kidney Infection Can Amoxicillin Cause [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomiphene-usa.php]Clomiphene Usa[/url] Men’S Health Buy Viagra Cialis Viagra Effets Secondaires [url=http://nolva.xyz/buying-nolvadex.php]Buying Nolvadex[/url] Citalopram E Paroxetina Pictures Of Amoxicillin Hives [url=http://propeus.xyz/purchasing-propecia.php]Purchasing Propecia[/url] Force Reviews Propecia Temple Hair Loss [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/china-viagra-online.php]China Viagra Online[/url] Cialis On Line Melbourne Vic Fast Del Canine Moist Dermatitis Cephalexin Dosage [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-xenical-generic.php]Cheap Xenical Generic[/url] Achat De Viagra Pfizer En Troyes Propecia In Women Hair Growth [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/internet-order-clomid.php]Internet Order Clomid[/url] Viagra Per Lei Pillola Rosa Access Rx Viagra [url=http://cial1.xyz/order-cialis-tablets.php]Order Cialis Tablets[/url] For Sale Zithromax Z Pak Oral Isotretinoin 20mg for sale [url=http://buyzol.xyz/implicane-online.php]Implicane Online[/url] Cialis Viagra Effet Comprare Cialis Online [url=http://zithro.xyz/cheap-zithromax-fast.php]Cheap Zithromax Fast[/url] Para Que Sirve La Pastilla Cialis How To Buy Viagra Online From Canada [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetina-priligy-comprar.php]Dapoxetina Priligy Comprar[/url] Dapoxetina Menarini best buy isotretinoin without a script North Dakota [url=http://propeus.xyz/online-propecia.php]Online Propecia[/url] Achat De Viagra En Suisse Buy Levitra At Walmart [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/viagra-online-online.php]Viagra Online Online[/url] Prix Du Propecia En France Shipped Ups Amoxicilina [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/prices-inderal.php]Prices Inderal[/url] Finasteride 1 G Propecia Frontal Baldness Propecia Male Pattern Hair Loss [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cheap-cialis-generic.php]Cheap Cialis Generic[/url] Alli Orlistat Deutsche
Amazing! Its genuinely amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea regarding from this
paragraph.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to offer something back and aid others like you helped me.
I’m excited to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for
this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked
to check out new stuff in your site.
I blog quite often and I really thank you for your information. This article has
truly peaked my interest. I will book mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting
article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally,
if all website owners and bloggers made good content
as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly,
this website is really pleasant and the viewers are actually sharing fastidious thoughts.
My brother suggested I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post truly made my
day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent
for this info! Thanks!
If you want to take a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to
apply such strategies to your won webpage.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much about this,
like you wrote the e book in it or something. I think
that you just can do with a few p.c. to power the message house a bit,
but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely
unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Cheap Kamagra Tablets [url=http://cial1.xyz/ordering-cialis-online.php]Ordering Cialis Online[/url] What Is Cephalexin Do For Dogs Medicamento Cialis Precio [url=http://doxyc.xyz]Buy Doxycycline[/url] Sage And Propecia Cialis Achat En Ligne [url=http://cyto1.xyz/buy-cytotec.php]Buy Cytotec[/url] Kamagra At Amazon Propecia En Ligne France [url=http://buyal.xyz/xenical.php]Xenical[/url] Viagra En France Prix Proviron Cialis [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomid-on-line.php]Clomid On Line[/url] Synthroid Without A Script Generic Viagra Lowest Prices [url=http://zithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-500mg.php]Buy Zithromax 500mg[/url] Buy Cialis Without Pescription Aricept Hong Kong [url=http://amox1.xyz]Buy Amoxil Online[/url] Viagra Popular British Websites Discount Levitra [url=http://levi1.xyz/best-price-on-levitra.php]Best Price On Levitra[/url] Levitra Prezzi Di Viagra Telefonisch Bestellen [url=http://amoxi.xyz/order-cheap-amoxil.php]Order Cheap Amoxil[/url] Get Generic Bentyl No Doctor Medicine Overseas Price Amoxicillin And Clavulanate Potassium Refrigerate [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/buy-prednisone-without-rx.php]Buy Prednisone Without Rx[/url] Levitra Prix Casablanca Tolerance To Amoxicillin [url=http://zol1.xyz/cheap-zoloft-tablets.php]Cheap Zoloft Tablets[/url] Misoprostol Retained Placenta Viagra Pharmacie [url=http://dprixe.com]cialis[/url] Priligy 60 Mg Precio Discount Generic Amoxicilina Internet Website Free Shipping [url=http://clom1.xyz/how-to-buy-clomid.php]How To Buy Clomid[/url] Viagra Nuovo Prezzo Cialis Sonnolenza [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online pharmacy[/url] Effet Indesirable Baclofene Sildenafil Citrate 100mg For Sale [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-xenical-online.php]Cheap Xenical Online[/url] Blog Sur Clomid Buy Cialis Tadacip In Netherlands [url=http://furos.xyz/cheap-lasix-no-rx.php]Cheap Lasix No Rx[/url] Viaga Onlinedrugstore Canada [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cheap-viagra-samples.php]Cheap Viagra Samples[/url] Cialis Prezzi Sildenafil Acheter France [url=http://strat1.xyz/order-strattera-pills.php]Order Strattera Pills[/url] Gunstige Levitra Amoxicillin For Amoxil [url=http://probuy1.xyz/how-to-order-prozac.php]How To Order Prozac[/url] Buy Celebrex Uk Come Acquistare Viagra Online [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/comprar-priligy-generico.php]Comprar Priligy Generico[/url] Cialis 5mg 10mg 20mg Tadalafil Tadalafil Pas Cher Canada [url=http://zithro.xyz/map.php]Zithromax Buy Online[/url] Levitra Rezept Cheapest Cilais Uk [url=http://deltas.xyz/cheapest-deltasone.php]Cheapest Deltasone[/url] Uk Lasix Levitra Von Bayer [url=http://levi1.xyz/buy-levitra-10mg.php]Buy Levitra 10mg[/url] Prednisolone Without A Prescription Cialis Et Viagra [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/buy-prednisone-without-rx.php]Buy Prednisone Without Rx[/url] Cephalexin Capsule Tev Levitra Acquista [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-usa.php]Levitra Usa[/url] Cialis Online Kaufen Erfahrungen
Hey very interesting blog!
I do trust all of the ideas you’ve offered on your post. They are very
convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief
for starters. Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your blog.
It seems like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them
too? This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Appreciate it
Hi there, this weekend is good designed for me, because this time i am reading
this wonderful educational piece of writing here at my residence.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I got this web site from my buddy who told me regarding this web page and
at the moment this time I am browsing this web page
and reading very informative articles at this time.