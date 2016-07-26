Declaran desierta licitación del tren urbano de Santa Cruz

El Viceministerio de Transportes declaró desierta la primera convocatoria internacional para construir e implementar el tren urbano de Santa Cruz, tomando en cuenta que las empresas proponentes no cumplieron las condiciones establecidas en el documento de solicitud de propuesta, confirmaron el martes fuentes oficiales.
Según una resolución administrativa del Viceministerio de Trasportes en el proceso de licitación se presentaron dos empresas chinas: Railway Group Limited (sucursal Bolivia) y Railway Construction Corporation (Internacional) Limited.
La propuesta de la china Railway Group Limited excedió el precio referencial de la convocatoria, no presentó la garantía de seriedad de propuesta y su oferta económica del formulario B-1 no cumplió las condiciones establecidas en el documento de solicitud, explicó el Viceministerio de Transportes.
Mientras la empresa Railway Construction Corporation presentó también un precio referencial que excede al propuesto en la convocatoria; no presentó la garantía de seriedad de propuesta y su oferta económica del formulario B-1 no cumplió las condiciones establecidas en el documento de solicitud.
Por esas razones, la comisión de calificación de las propuestas recomendó declarar desierta la convocatoria.
El precio referencial de esa obra es 750 millones de dólares, que incluye la construcción e implementación del tren urbano de Santa Cruz, en un plazo de 36 meses, según la invitación pública.
El proyecto implicará el tendido de 56 kilómetros de línea férrea, con cinco estaciones: Montero, Warnes, Ciudad Satélite, Parque Industrial y la Terminal Bimodal, y una capacidad para trasladar a 48.000 pasajeros por día
SANTA CRUZ/Con datos de ABI
