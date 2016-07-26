Fecha de publicación: Martes 26 de julio de 2016 -- 18:52

Funcionario de penitenciarias intenta ingresar drogas a Palmasola

Ingreso al penal de Palmasola. (Archivo)

Ingreso al penal de Palmasola. (Archivo)

La Policía detuvo la mañana del martes a José Ronald Montenegro Rojas, funcionario de Régimen Penitenciario de Santa Cruz, cuando intentaba ingresar ocho paquetes de marihuana a la sección Chonchocorito del penal de Palmasola.

El director de la Fuerza de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) en Santa Cruz, Lizardo Patiño dijo que “el funcionario de Régimen Penitenciario consiguió pasar el primer control de la primera puerta del penal, pero antes de ingresar a la sección de Chonchocorito en el segundo puesto de control, uno de los guardias sospechó sobre el maletín que portaba, porque el peso no estaba de acuerdo con el tamaño interior”.

Según continuó el jefe policial al revisar el maletín del funcionario se encontró que tenía doble fondo y al interior ocho paquetes de marihuana, de inmediato el funcionario fue detenido y presta su declaración en la FELCN.

Por su parte el Ministerio de Gobierno mediante comunicado reconoció que Montenegro Rojas era funcionario de Régimen Penitenciario y se realiza acciones para no volver a tener estas conductas al interior de la dependencia estatal.

El boletín también indicó que el funcionario debe ser tratado con toda la rigurosidad de la ley para los delitos de tráfico de drogas.

LA PAZ/ Fides

