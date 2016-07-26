Fecha de publicación: Martes 26 de julio de 2016 -- 18:02

Insulza: Diálogo humanitario está bien para Siria o Sudán

Puerto de Arica. (Aricaone)

“Un diálogo humanitario se entiende para Siria, para Sudán”, opinó José Miguel lnsulza agente de Chile ante La Haya ante la propuesta del presidente Evo Morales para mantener un diálogo directo con la presidenta de su país Michelle Bachelet  y resolver el tema de los camioneros bolivianos en los puertos del norte chileno.

“Morales habla de la ‘hermana Michelle’, pero él la invita a un diálogo humanitario. Eso implica que en alguna zona, alguien se está muriendo de hambre y es maltratado, lo que me parece exagerado. Un diálogo humanitario se entiende para Siria, para Sudán, hablar de diálogo humanitario acá es tender una trampa”, señaló el diplomático.

Agregó que el “el derecho humanitario es para países con condiciones precarias; un error que no debemos cometer”.

El pasado domingo Morales propuso hablar de forma directa con su par chilena para resolver “crisis humanitaria” de los camioneros bolivianos en los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta, quienes según el Mandatario sufrían de muchas privaciones.

La semana pasada, el canciller David Choquehuanca viajó a los puertos de norte chileno para comprobar el trato que reciben los transportistas bolivianos. La visita del Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores causó una serie de reacciones contrarias por parte de funcionarios chilenos.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

