Miércoles 27 julio 2016.
De nuevo, escribo tras las palabras de Mauricio Medinaceli, economista de gas y petróleo, “es urgente la creación de un YPFB Corporación ajeno al poder político, con capital privado en sus activos y con inversiones fuera del continente americano”.
Para Medinaceli el ejemplo a seguir fuera el de Petrobras de hace diez años. Cotizaba en Wall Street con buenos rendimientos. Entonces avanzaba hacia un liderazgo mundial, sobre todo en yacimientos fuera de costa. La corrupción enterró a esa empresa en el infierno de la desconfianza y las deudas.
YPFB vive encerrado en nuestras fronteras. Es salvavidas del gobierno al que abonó el año pasado casi Usd. 1.000 millones para financiar obligaciones. Nuestras autoridades ya olvidaron el derrumbe de Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), ahora insolvente. En el pasado financió proyectos por varios países, entre ellos Bolivia, para la ambición “imperialista” del ya finando Hugo Chávez. Hoy en Venezuela hay hambre y muertes como la de un hermano del finado Chávez en su natal Barinas, fallecido por salmonelosis. ¡Increíble pero cierto!
La política es aquí la droga más nociva porque nos hace insensibles, mentirosos, corruptos y faltos de la sensatez elemental para manejarnos con eficiencia.
El año pasado se perforaron en Bolivia 6 pozos petroleros. Necesitaríamos por lo menos 50. Este objetivo es inalcanzable por falta de recursos. Sin nuevos pozos no habrá nuevas reservas de gas y las actuales están por agotarse. Certificar nuestras reservas de gas natural es fundamental si queremos seguir recibiendo buenos dólares de nuestros dos vecinos más grandes. La solución está en la cúpula de YPFB. Hay que trabajar bien.
Gracias, epi
